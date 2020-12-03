“Fortnite” Chapter 2 Season 5 is well underway as Epic Games officially revealed the new skins for this season. One of them is The Mandalorian skin from the show of the same name alongside The Child (a.k.a. Grogu) as his back bling. With that in mind, talks are getting rife about The Ghost of Sparta making his way to the battle royale shooter, including an equally popular petty officer.

The 'God of War' in 'Fortnite'

A potential leak from “Fortnite” dataminer HYPEX (@HYPEX) has been making rounds yet again as the leaker claims in his latest tweet that Kratos from the “God of War” franchise “will be a skin soon” in the game.

The post featured the Spartan donning that familiar “Fortnite” texture, and it sure did get a lot of traction from the game’s playerbase.

Kratos will be a skin soon! (Reposted for a better image) pic.twitter.com/S6lgYMcGJR — HYPEX (@HYPEX) December 2, 2020

In line with this, “God of War” Director and Writer Cory Barlog noticed an IGN writeup about the above-mentioned and tweeted with the caption “never. heard. of. it.” IGN’s Director of Editorial Video – Zachary Ryan, responded to Barlog’s tweet stating that the BR title is “an insanely popular game” and asked how has he (Barlog) not heard of it.

On the other hand, PlayStation tweeted an audio file of “Fortnite’s” Jonesy making a note to himself.

In the recording, the default can be heard mentioning, “the next guy you’re picking up has literally vanquished multiple gods with his bare hands in a fit of uncontrollable rage.” It sure fits the description of Kratos, but for now, we’ll just have to wait for either Sony or Epic’s confirmation about such intel.

Fans of the “God of War” franchise are well-acquainted with the fact that Kratos has eliminated many gods and titans in the game series.

In 2018, he set off on a new adventure together with his son Atreus (spoilers: young Loki) as they began slugging it out against the gods of the Norse mythos.

Master Chief leaks

Another Spartan may well seem to enter the “Fortnite” fray as another leaker tweeted that Master Chief from “Halo” will also be added into the game. Per dataminer Mang0e (@Mang0e_), he tracked down the source of such leak and noted that it came from 4Chan. Further, he added that the person who originally posted it claims to know a friend working at Epic and was spot on about both the Mandalorian Mythics and Salty Towers.

A dataminer @NicknameSC also posted the same image; his version seems to confirm the Kratos skin alongside a miniaturized Warthog and a Pelican ship.

He warned the “Fortnite” folks, though, that the images are yet to be verified and may be fake.

That said, some believe that both skins could be content exclusives of both PlayStation and Xbox. Until then, the only thing the “Fortnite” fandom could do is to speculate.