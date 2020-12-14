After undergoing several delays, "Cyberpunk 2077" is finally out in the open, but it seems it wasn't worth the wait after all. The dystopian RPG is bereft of stability due to containing a multitude of bugs and glitches.

Although the PC and current-gen console versions have already been patched and are running much smoother since launch, the last-gen consoles remain in far worse shape. In response, CD Projekt RED has issued an official apology and is reportedly offering refunds.

Cyberbug 2077

"Cyberpunk 2077" is a dystopian-themed, open-world, first-person shooter/RPG. It's set in the fictional metropolitan known as Night City where the player takes on the role of a cybernetically enhanced hired gun, taking on dangerous missions.

The game was greenlit way back in 2013 and was initially developed for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms for its launch.

In terms of functionality, the PS4 and Xbone versions of "Cyberpunk 2077" not only share bugs with their PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X counterparts, but they also have the worst graphics. The entire game from its open-world to its inhabitants appears almost unrecognizable due to horrible rendering. That's if players successfully boot up the game as it also tends to crash. None of these issues were foreshadowed as the studio didn't reveal any official gameplay from the last-gen console versions leading up to launch.

Due to the haphazard launch, 'Cyberpunk 2077' has become a divisive game and has received critical panning from several game journalists and players alike.

Currently, the PS4 and Xbone versions hold aggregated user scores of 2.9 and 3.9 respectively. Despite this, however, the game's sales have already exceeded the overall development costs back by selling 8 million copies since launch.

Cyberapology 2077

CD Projekt RED has issued an official apology to consumers who bought the PS4 and Xbone versions.' The studio apologizes "for not showing the game on base last-gen consoles before it premiered."

“First of all, we would like to start by apologizing to you for not showing the game on base last-gen consoles before it premiered and, in consequence, not allowing you to make a more informed decision about your purchase," it reads.

"We should have paid more attention to making it play better on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.”

CD Projekt RED is promising to fix the game on PS4 and Xbox One. So far, the studio has already rolled out one of three major patches. The other two patches are scheduled for January and February.

The studio has also announced it's offering refunds for 'Cyberpunk 2077' to those who had purchased it from PSN and Xbox Live accounts, confirming several claims from players on Reddit and other social media platforms.