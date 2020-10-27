'Cyberpunk 2077' has once again been delayed according to publisher CD Projekt RED. The dystopian action RPG title has been rescheduled for launch on December 10.

Here we go again

The publisher issued the sad update to all the masses anticipating 'Cyberpunk 2077' in a letter, asking them to "please accept our humble apologies." This was the same method CD Projekt RED use to address fans about the previous delay.

We have important news to share with you pic.twitter.com/qZUaD6IwmM — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) October 27, 2020

"Today, we've moved the release date of 'Cyberpunk 2077' by 21 days," as written by studio heads Adam Badowski and Marcin Iwinski.

"The biggest challenge for us right now is shipping the game on current-gen, next-gen, and PC at the same time, which requires us to prepare and test nine versions."

This marks the fourth delay the title has suffered since its final build had debuted back at E3 2019. The game was initially scheduled for release in April 2020 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and Windows. It will also receive a free upgrade, allowing the next-gen consoles, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, to become backward compatible with it sometime in late 2020.

Unfortunately, the game faced delays, mostly due to its complex content that required further development and polish. 'Cyberpunk 2077' was pushed to September 17, then 19 November, and finally to December 10.

Road to 'Cyberpunk 2077'

'Cyberpunk 2077' was announced as far back as May 2013 and was later confirmed to launch for current-gen consoles (PlayStation 4 and Xbox One) and Windows PC later that year.

After several development struggles, the game finally reached a milestone in late 2017. The revised plans focused on including cross-gen releases, developing full functionality on the next-gen consoles, the PS5, and XBSX/S.

The action RPG will also be available for streaming via cloud gaming services such as Google Stadia and Nvidia GeForce Now on release day.

The scoop on 'Cyberpunk 2077'

'Cyberpunk 2077' is a fully open-world first-person action role-playing game developed by CD Projekt utilizing their patented REDengine 4.

It's set in a dystopian American city where the player takes on a hired gun's role rising through the ranks of a corrupted society.

Players will have access to futuristic firearms, cybernetic enhancements, melee weapons, and vehicles during gameplay.

The game is based on Mike Pondsmith's 'Cyberpunk,' a tabletop role-playing game franchise. It also draws inspiration from other franchises like the 'Bladerunner' film franchise and the 'Ghost in the Shell' anime franchise.

'Cyberpunk 2077' is scheduled for release on December 10 for the PS4 and Xbox One. Hopefully, this latest change to the launch is the final one, for many still anticipating the futuristic RPG.