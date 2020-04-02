"Call of Duty: Warzone" is currently one of the most popular Video Games in the entire world. Released on March 10, the video game has managed to get millions of players from around the globe and climb to the top of the list of most popular games in less than three weeks. In its first 10 days, the video game has managed to attract over 30 million players, and it clear that Activision and Infinity Ward have hit the jackpot with it as it may become the most popular battle royale game very soon.

While "Call of Duty: Warzone" is still in its early stages, some players have already stood out from the rest of the pack.

Right now, many players are racing to set new records in the game, and just like in other battle royale video games, the most popular record is the record for most kills in a single match. Recently, a trio who had set the record for most kills in a match just a week after the game was released, managed to break their own record and amaze the community once again.

The new record is unbelievable

Mark "Zepa" Zepackic, "Lymax," and "Micka" are the three players the "Call of Duty: Warzone" is familiar with.

The group of these three players has set the record for most kills in a single match on March 17, just a week after the game was released. The record they set was 78, which was very impressive. However, the trio has raised the bar with the new record set on April 1. This time, the players have combined for 85 kills, which sounds unbelievable!

Zepa led the charge in dropping the amazing 85-bomb in the match with 34 kills.

The player ended the match dealing 11,222 damage to his enemies, which was another impressive feat. Lymax contributed to 30 of 85 kills with 8,629 damage in total, while Micka dealt 6,910 damage and accounted for 21 kills in the new world record.

Taking 85 enemies down in a single match is very impressive, especially considering that only 139 out of 150 players were in the match when the team landed on the ground.

The trio was aggressive from the very start, and there is no doubt that breaking this record will be very hard.

Race for the new record

Getting more than 85 kills in a single "Call of Duty: Warzone" match is going to be hard for anyone. There are many factors that have contributed to the new world record, and there is no doubt that the trio was lucky in certain cases. After all, to get 85 kills in a single game, players had to get lucky with loot, safe zones, and other things.

While the record could certainly be broken once again, things might get more difficult if Infinity Ward changes certain aspects of the game.

For example, if the game developer does something about the respawn system and the Gulag, players may not be able to take down many enemies in a single game.