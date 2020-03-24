"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" was released in October 2019 and Activision has achieved a lot of success with it. Despite being released for only two months in 2019, the video game has managed to take the second spot among premium games in terms of revenue, trailing only "FIFA 19." Infinity Ward has developed the game, and despite some of the issues it has had, many players agree that the game is fun and entertaining.

Activision and Infinity Ward have recently released the Warzone mode for the video game, which has also received its standalone version.

Both versions are free to play, and thanks to that, "Call of Duty: Warzone" had 15 million players only four days after its release! Exactly a week after it came out, the game developer released a patch, adding a Solo mode to it, and the next patch will be released on Tuesday, March 24, and will bring new weapons to the game.

New weapons are coming to the game, among other content

On March 24, "Call of Duty: Warzone" will have been out for two weeks, and it appears that Infinity Ward plans on releasing weekly content for the game.

This is great news for its players and we can expect these updates to further increase the number of players. "Fortnite Battle Royale" has become one of the most popular games in the video gaming history thanks to its weekly updates, and there is no doubt that the battle royale mode of the new "Call of Duty" game could do the same. After all, the game has more than 30 million players now, and in comparison to the first two weeks of "Fortnite," it is growing much faster.

Infinity Ward has revealed four new weapons that are coming to "Call of Duty: Warzone" with the Tuesday update: The 725, MK2 Carbine, .50 GS, and EBR-14. These weapons will come in both Common and Uncommon rarities, with each having its distinct strengths in its class, Game Spot notes.

While weapons that are found from default loot are not as important in "Call of Duty: Warzone" as in other battle royale games, these additions will still be nice.

Most players opt to get custom loadouts from a Buy Station, but these weapons will still be usable until they earn enough money for a Loadout Drop.

New map and operator

Infinity Ward will not exclusively focus on the Warzone mode as "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" will get some new content too. A new 6v6 multiplayer map Khandor Hideout will be released with the update, as well as Talon, a new operator. The new map could be the last map added in Season 2, after Rust and Atlas Superstore, considering that the new season is coming in early April, Dexerto reports. On the other side, the new operator will be joining the Coalition and will be available via the bundle that includes two Legendary weapon blueprints.