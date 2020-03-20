Many gamers around the world are currently busy playing "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" and its recently-released battle royale mode. Activision and Infinity Ward have released a good product that has reached millions of gamers in every part of the world. The Warzone mode has been especially popular as it hit 15 million players in just three days after its release, which is a record-breaking number and an indicator that this game could become one of the biggest games very soon.

In the meantime, Activision is making plans for another "Call of Duty" video game.

According to leaks, the game publisher has several Video Games in the works, and one of them is the remastered version of "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2." This would not be the first time that Activision remasters a game, and considering how popular the original game was, we can expect the next one to be a huge success.

The remastered version has been leaked

Several "Call of Duty" data miners and leakers have talked about the possibility of a "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" remastered version. Recently, these claims have been confirmed by South Korea’s Game Rating and Administration Committee (GRAC) as it rated the work named "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered." The rating application was filled by Blizzard Entertainment Inc.

on February 26, which indicates that the game could be released in late 2020.

The leak only includes the campaign mode of the "Call of Duty" game, so there is a chance that the two most popular modes will be released separately, although this is not very likely. Considering that many fans of the video game really enjoyed multiplayer mode of Modern Warfare 2, it would be disappointing if Activision only releases the campaign.

However, we are still at least half a year away from a new game in the series, so there is no doubt that there will be more leaks in the future.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered rated in South Koreahttps://t.co/zQjcSEUjuX pic.twitter.com/4Z8Ro2IT05 — Nibel (@Nibellion) March 20, 2020

"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" was released in October 2019 and Activision will most likely release the next "Call of Duty" game in fall 2020.

Until then, players will be getting more content for the current game of the series, including the 150-player battle royale mode.

The original game

"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" was originally released in November 2009 on PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and PC. The game has sold almost five million copies in the first 24 hours of its release in the United States and the United Kingdom, having one of the most successful launches of all games of the series. With more than 25 million copies sold as of October 2019, the video game ranks sixth among all games in the series in terms of copies sold, and the remastered version would most likely be a success as well.