Epic Games released the v12.20 patch for "Fortnite Battle Royale" on Tuesday, March 17. The patch has brought new content to the popular video game, including helicopters and a couple of balance changes. The video game developer has also used this update to release new cosmetic items that data miners have found in the game data. However, data miners also found more interesting information that shows us new items which will come to the game in the future.

It turns out that the "Fortnite Battle Royale" creator is working on bringing new consumable items to the game.

Data miners have found nine consumable items in the game data, and it appears that most of these are foraged items and some of them are currently in the game. However, there are a few of them that have been either vaulted or have never been released to the game, so it will be interesting to see how they work.

New items have been found in the game data

With the release of Season 4 of "Fortnite Battle Royale," Epic Games introduced foraged consumable items for the first time. These items were Hop Rocks which could have been found in the crater at Dusty Divot, as well as the other craters around the island.

Hop Rocks would lower the gravity of players for a while, allowing them to jump higher and move faster around the map. Later in Season 4, Apples were added to the game, and these were the first items that affected the health of a player who consumed them.

The "Fortnite" developer also added several other foraged items that affected player's health including mushrooms, ice creams, bananas, and coconuts, as well as those that affected player's mobility, like shadow stones and peppers.

The v12.20 patch for the game added several new files to the game data, showing nine consumable items, including apple, banana, coconut, pepper, shield mushroom, and slurp mushroom. These items are either in the game or they were in the game in the previous seasons, but there are also three other items which have never been seen before.

Popular data miner iFireMonkey has found Corn, Cabbage, and Apple Sun consumable items in the game data as well.

It is unknown what Corn and Cabbage do, but they will most likely be found around farm areas. As for the last item, it seems that it will be used by players to redeploy gliders during the game.

Glider redeployment

Epic Games has experimented with glider redeployment in "Fortnite Battle Royale" and it is currently available in Team Rumble. However, glider redeployment was available for all players in core modes during one period, but after it, players needed glider items in their inventory to perform this.

It will be interesting how the upcoming foraged item is going to work, but there is no doubt that many "Fortnite" players would like to get glider redeployment back.