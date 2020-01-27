Chapter 2 of "Fortnite Battle Royale" kicked off, in October 2019, after two-days of server downtime. Epic Games transitioned its popular video game to the next chapter in a bold and glorious way. First, there was a live event, called "The End," which completely destroyed the Chapter 1 island. After the event, players stared at a black hole for two days, trying to decrypt the numbers that were appearing on the screen.

After the waiting period, the second chapter was finally released and "Fortnite Battle Royale" players were amazed.

It introduced a number of new features, including a new user interface, new mechanics and, most importantly, a new map. The first season of the new chapter was supposed to end in December 2019, but Epic Games delayed it all the way until February 2020. Now, a few weeks before the new season starts, we are slowly getting new leaks.

Season 2 map leak

A possible leak of a Chapter 2, Season 2 "Fortnite Battle Royale" map was shared anonymously on 4Chan. The leak shows a changed map as well as what the poster claims to be a cinematic for the second season.

Popular data miner ShiinaBR shared the leaked images, on Twitter, showing the rest of the community what could come with the next season.

A possible leak of the upcoming Season 2 cinematic + map was posted on 4Chan. The pictures are super blurry, but that's nothing new when it comes to 4Chan leaks (lol).



In my opinion, the pictures are faked, but there is a chance that they are real.



As you can see in the images above, the cinematic leak includes four skins from the current Battle Pass: Turk vs.

Riptide, Journey vs. Hazard, Remedy vs. Toxin, and Rippley vs. Sludge. In addition, the anonymous poster shared the image of the changed map for Chapter 2, Season 2. According to the image, the map does not have massive changes and its layout is almost identical to the current map. However, there are some big changes at Slurpy Swamp, Steamy Stacks, and Misty Meadows.

The data miner doesn't believe that the leak is true and, at the moment, it is hard to verify whether it's fake or not.

However, the "Fortnite Battle Royale" community has gotten some important information in the past through leaks, so this one may turn out to be true as well. After all, many players did not believe the map leak that had been posted a long time before Chapter 2 started, yet it turned out to be a legitimate leak.

The ending of the current season

Epic Games has announced that the first season of the second chapter will officially end on February 20, 2020. In the meantime, "Fortnite Battle Royale" players will receive new content to keep them entertained while waiting for the new season. The video game developer has revealed a two-week event that will come to the game soon, as well as more Overtime challenges.

The v11.50 patch will also bring a new game engine to the game, which is something many players are excited about.