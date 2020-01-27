Epic Games did a great job with the release of Chapter 2 of "Fortnite Battle Royale" back in October 2019. The season-ending event, which also ended the first chapter, was spectacular and the game developer managed to build massive hype for the new chapter by taking servers down for two days. Now, almost three and a half months later, players want the video game to change and they want a new season.

Season 2 of the second chapter was originally scheduled to be released in December 2019, around two months after the release of the first season.

However, Epic Games decided to postpone it until February 20, 2020, and there is a good reason for this decision. "Fortnite Battle Royale" is getting a new game engine, with the v11.50 update, that is going to change it forever. Tyler "Ninja" Blevins recently shared his thoughts about this upcoming update, saying that it could "reset Fortnite completely."

The big update is going to drastically change the game

In a January 24 blog post, Epic Games announced that "Fortnite" will be moving to Unreal Engine's Chaos physics system.

"At launch, the goal is to ensure that "Fortnite" still feels like "Fortnite." Along the way there will be some bumps, so we’re starting tests with a small group of players. We’ll also closely monitor feedback and make improvements over time," the game developer released in the post.

The biggest thing about this game engine upgrade is the realistic destruction of buildings. Considering that buildings are a massive part of "Fortnite Battle Royale," we can expect huge improvements and changes in mechanics when the update comes out.

It could also bring many other changes, and Ninja believes that some changes could completely change the video game.

“Dude, it’s gonna change everything,” the streamer said during his live stream. “I have so much speculation, I wonder, man.” “Has a game ever changed the engine it’s on? I’m not talking about a sequel, I’m talking about an actual game.” The popular streamer added how he believes that Epic Games wants to "reset" the game and that the developer wants to bring an earlier version of "Fortnite" where everyone was a relatively bad player.

No more building?

Blevins also argued that the upcoming update could bring some drastic changes, such as removal of building, which is a main mechanic. “What if they remove building? I’m being serious, I think we might see some drastic changes,” he wondered.

Considering that building is what separates "Fortnite Battle Royale" from other games in the same genre, it is very unlikely that Epic Games will remove it. On the other side, the video game developer has experimented a lot with the game, and at this point, it feels that no change