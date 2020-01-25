"Fortnite Battle Royale" players cannot wait for the first season of Chapter 2 to be finally over. Epic Games has brought some massive changes with the new chapter, including new gameplay mechanics, a completely new map, a new user interface, and much more. However, the season kicked off in October 2019 and hasn't ended yet, which makes it the longest season in "Fortnite" history.

The season was originally scheduled to end in December 2019, but Epic Games had decided to postpone it until "early February." In the meantime, players have received some new content, including the Winterfest event and the Sidegrade feature.

The video game developer has, however, announced another extension of the season recently. The season will conclude on February 20, and the "Fortnite Battle Royale" creator has announced a new event that will happen before the season ends.

The event announcement

Live in-game events are something many "Fortnite Battle Royale" players look forward to. The first big live event happened in the final weeks of Season 4, and it was about the rocket launch from the base above Snobby Shores. After that event, Epic Games had a season-ending live event for every single season.

Most recently, "The End" event has concluded the first chapter and destroyed the entire island. Additionally, there was a "Star Wars" event at Risky Reels which was another live event, but it was not about a season-ending.

Beside live events, Epic Games has released a few other events to "Fortnite Battle Royale," such as Fortnitemares during Halloween or Winterfest during Christmas. According to the game developer, there will be another event in "Fortnite," and this event will last for two weeks.

At the moment, it is unknown what exactly this event is going to be about, but we can expect more cosmetic items, challenges, and possibly gameplay changes.

In addition to this, a season-ending event will most likely happen within the next three weeks. Season 1 of Chapter 2 is ending in less than four weeks, and it will be interesting to see what will happen during the event. Considering that the last season-ending event was huge, players are expecting something big again.

More challenges are coming

Epic Games has recently released Overtime challenges to "Fortnite Battle Royale," allowing players to earn additional styles for Season 1, Chapter 2 Battle Pass skins. At the moment, there are three different sets of challenges, and Epic Games has announced that more of them will be released soon. At the end of the season, we can expect every single skin from the current Battle Pass to have an additional style. We will get more information soon!