Mixer streamer and “Fortnite” pro Tyler “Ninja” Blevins recently sat down with UK-based YouTuber Brian Davis in his True Geordie podcast where he revealed his goal to be known as one of the world’s greatest gamers. That said, his name and brand will be made known even more as it was revealed by his wife Jessica, that he’ll be a part of an upcoming film starring Ryan Reynolds.

Ninja scene

Mrs. Blevins took to Twitter to reveal that there will be a “Ninja scene” in Ryan Reynolds’ Summer 2020 adventure-action-comedy film “Free Guy.” If her tweet is anything to go by, it may well seem that the said scene would also include Reynolds.

Ninja fans were delighted to learn about the insider info. However, there are some who are not. Despite the latter, it would still be interesting to see the Mixer star acts on the big screen.

In “Free Guy,” it tells the story of a bank teller (Reynolds) who later on finds out that he’s actually a background player in an open-world video game. He then decides to become the hero of his own story and is determined to save his world NPC style.

Alongside Reynolds, the film also stars Lil Rel Howery, Joe Keery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Jodie Comer, and “Thor: Ragnarok” director Taika Waititi. Per Twentieth Century Fox, “Free Guy” opens in U.S. cinemas July 3. 2020.

I cannot wait for this and to see @Ninja scene with Ryan on the big screen 😭 https://t.co/19hjPSqmdf — Jessica Blevins (@JessicaBlevins) December 7, 2019

Jessica’s Twitter drama

Still, on Mrs. Blevins, she also got into a bit of Twitter drama just recently where she asked for a “new Ghost logo that someone would sign rights off to.” In the now-deleted tweet, she said that she’ll be paying $500 to the best logo suggestion to which someone replied.

In the response, the Twitter user pointed out Ninja’s multi-million-dollar brand and Mrs.

Blevins is only willing to pay the above-mentioned amount. The tweet went on stating that such a move is “pretty crazy” and the commenter also expressed how he disliked it. He even noted that he respects the hustle, adding that she (Mrs. Blevins) wants to stay a multi-millionaire.

Blevins then replied that “just because they have money, it doesn’t mean that they have to overpay things.” Further, she clarified that the logo will be for her very own Twitch channel (which will be licensed worldwide) where she usually streams once a month.

She also made it clear that she would not own the rights to something she promotes as her own.

She followed it up with another tweet stating that she’ll still be paying those people who’ll be sending their ideas even if they’re not picked, adding that no one needs to submit. She ended it stating that she wants to support other creators as much as possible and sent out a message to the commenter to stop acting as if what she's doing is some sort of malpractice.