"Fortnite Battle Royale" players will once again witness a live in-game event that will be used as an ending of a season. Season 9 is slowly coming to its end, and even though it has been extended by two weeks, we can expect Season 10 to start in early August. The Season 9 ending event will happen very soon, on July 20, and it seems that Epic Games is making final preparations for it.

On July 13, the "Fortnite Battle Royale" developer has put countdowns that can be seen above floating platforms in a few places on the island.

These countdowns all have the same timer and it will hit zero on July 20 at 2 PM Eastern Time, which is the time of the upcoming event. The Polar Peak monster (Cattus) recently resurfaced and has been spotted by a few players. Once again, the monster has the Polar Peak castle on its back and can be seen swimming around the island.

The monster reappearance

The first time the Cattus monster was seen in the game was during the early weeks of Season 9.

Polar Peak, the snowy area that has received a lot of changes in the past few months, was almost completely destroyed. Before its destruction, players could feel shaking and hear some weird sounds coming out of the iceberg. In addition, there was a giant eye under the iceberg, which is actually the eye of the monster.

After the destruction of Polar Peak, the monster has disappeared from the island until it was spotted swimming around it.

The monster had the Polar Peak castle on its back, but after a few days, it has disappeared once again and no one had seen it until July 15. "Fortnite Battle Royale" player Monguldops has posted the video of the monster swimming around the island.

The video, which was posted on Reddit, showed the monster with the castle swimming southeast of the island near the desert racing track and Paradise Palms.

Reddit user worrywirt has reported that he has seen the monster as well, but it was around Snobby Shores and closer to the island. With less than five days left until the event, we can expect more appearances of the Cattus monster as it will most likely keep approaching the island before the fight against the robot.

The space theme?

On July 20, 1969, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin landed on the Moon, which was a huge moment in history.

Now, 50 years later, "Fortnite Battle Royale" is having a big event on July 20. In addition to the same day, Epic Games has released the moon background for the "Fortnite: Save the World" lobby. Furthermore, Donald Mustard, the Worldwide Creative Director at Epic Games, has recently made the "Invest in Space" tweet, and he is well known for hinting at "Fortnite Battle Royale" events.

THIS IS SO INTERESTING!!!!



Posted by u/PokeSanti03 pic.twitter.com/N47VDxMF2X — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks (@HYPEX) July 15, 2019

Could Season 10 have the same theme?

It is very unlikely since the Season 3 Battle Pass included astronaut skins and certain hints about outer space, but anything is possible.