"Fortnite Battle Royale" is one of a few video games that have the cross-platform gameplay enabled. In short, this means that players can play with or against each other regardless of the platform they are on, including computers, video gaming consoles, and even mobile devices. This feature is amazing and it is used by many players, but unfortunately, it also puts certain players at a huge disadvantage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Most professional players and streamers play on a PC and they use a keyboard and mouse, which is considered the superior input device for video gaming. However, despite all the advantages mouse and keyboard users get, there are some things that controllers do much better, such as aiming. Turner Tenney, better known as Tfue, has recently switched to a controller to see how good he would be with it.

Advertisement

After a testing phase, the popular streamer has commented on the differences between the input devices and he even said that he has less respect for controller users.

Tfue's comments

One big advantage that a keyboard offers to gamers is the ability to assign in-game functions to different keybinds. On the other side, console controllers have a limited number of buttons and in most cases, PC players can assign many more functions to their input devices than console players.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. Fortnite

In addition to this, a mouse is much more accurate when it comes to aiming in video games.

"Fortnite Battle Royale" has somewhat unique shooting mechanics. The video game has bloom, which sometimes makes bullets miss their target, no matter how skilled the player is. Recent tests have concluded that the bloom is much more forgiving on controllers, which is why many pro players have decided to try it, including Tfue.

“After playing controller, I don’t think I have more respect for them,” Tfue said about controller users after his test. “I probably have a little bit less. With that being said, I do respect them. I didn’t think I was going to be able to pick up a controller and play as well as I did.”

The streamer has stated that another big advantage of a controller is the comfort that it gives since it's much easier to hold a controller in hand rather than play with PC input devices. “On PC, it’s so difficult to hit the keys that you want.

Advertisement

Reason being – controllers are built for gaming and keyboards are not.”

The skill gap between PC and console

Tfue said that the skill gap is much bigger on PC than on a console, which makes sense. However, while it is true that controllers are more comfortable and that they give players certain advantages, there is no doubt that PC players have more advantages, which is why it is mostly PC players who qualified for the upcoming 'Fortnite' World Cup.

Advertisement

It is also important to mention that Tfue is extremely skilled with his current input device and he is used to it, which is why he might be slightly biased. At the end of the day, it is hard to deny the superiority of PC and its input methods, so it is hard to expect that console players will take the number one spot in "Fortnite Battle Royale" anytime soon.