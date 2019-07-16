Epic Games has made considerable changes to weapons and items in Season 9 of "Fortnite Battle Royale." At the very start of the season, the video game developer had removed the Pump Shotgun and removed it with the Combat Shotgun, which was a massive change considering that the vaulted weapon was the most popular weapon in the game. Shortly after, the Tactical Assault Rifle was added, along with a few more weapons, including the Burst Submachine Gun.

It appears that the "Fortnite Battle Royale" creator hasn't quite figured out what to do with shotguns. The Pump Shotgun has been brought back a few weeks into the season, and the Drum Shotgun has also been added to the game. Now, another weapon has been announced, and it is an improved version of the Tactical Shotgun, the weapon that has been in the game since its release in September 2017.

The new Legendary weapon should be amazing

Epic Games has announced the new weapon through the in-game feed in "Fortnite Battle Royale." The Legendary Tactical Shotgun is expected to be added to the game this week as the v9.40 patch will most likely be released on Wednesday, July 17.

Data miners have successfully found the stats of the upcoming weapon, and we expect it to be amazing for close-range combat.

At the moment, there are three variants of the Tactical Shotgun in the game, Common, Uncommon, and Rare. This weapon has the highest headshot multiplier of all close-range weapons with 2.25, which means that the new upcoming variants will be capable of taking enemies down with only one hit in most situations.

Stats of the Epic (purple) variant are the following:

DPS: 124.5

Damage: 83

Fire Rate: 1.5

Magazine Size: 8

Reload Time: 5.4 seconds

Structure Damage: 58

The Legendary (gold) variant is much better with the maximum damage being 195 hit points for a headshot. Here are its other stats:

DPS: 130.5

Damage: 87

Fire Rate: 1.5

Magazine Size: 8

Reload Time: 5.1 seconds

Structure Damage: 60

Considering that the upcoming variants will be able to deal massive damage and that players will be able to hit the target twice in less than a second, we can expect this weapon to be one of the most popular and used weapons at the end of Season 9.

Fortnite World Cup

Fortnite World Cup Finals is scheduled to start on July 26, just one week before the ninth season of "Fortnite Battle Royale" ends. The current season was extended for two weeks because of this tournament as the game developer did not want players to adjust to a new map. However, Fortnite World Cup participants will still have to adjust to the new items that have been added in the recent patches.

The Tactical Shotgun should be a game-changer, and it will be interesting to see how many players decide to use it over other close-range weapons.