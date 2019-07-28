"Fortnite: Battle Royale" held one of the largest tournaments in the world yesterday with a massive prize pool of over $10 million. The World Cup finals took place at the New York City’s Arthur Ashe Stadium, with 100 players, 50 Duos, 13,000 plus live audience, and millions of people watching from homes.

Players from all over the world had their eyes set on this World Cup Duo Champion title and the $3 million prize.

After intense six matches, the European duo Nyhrox and Aqua won the World Cup Duo FInals. The winning duo didn't have a great start but back-to-back Victory Royales in 4th and 5th match placed them on the first place in the standings.

Solo World Cup

"Fortnite: Battle Royale" World Cup is all but over because the final Solo showdown is going to take place in New York today. It comes with a surprise that some of the known professional players of "Fortnite: Battle Royale" were not able to qualify for the competition and the players include Ninja, Cloak, Symfuhny, and NICKMERCS.

With that being said, popular Fortnite YouTuber Tfue, Aqua from the winning World Cup Duo, and other Duo Championship qualifiers like Benjyfishy, Zayt, Megga, etc will be competing for the Fortnite Solo World Champion title today.

The event will start at 12:30 PM ET on July 28, 2019, with the Pre-show. The Pre-show will be followed by a live performance from the popular American DJ Marshmello.

Free rewards

Epic has teamed up with YouTube to bring free rewards to players who watch the live broadcast of the championship.

In order to get the rewards, players have to link their Epic account with the YouTube account and watch the live stream for at least twenty minutes. Today's rewards are a World Cup Spray and a Red Line Wrap. The in-game items will automatically be added to your game account once fulfill all the requirements for the prize.

Season 10 teaser

Right after the closing ceremony of "Fortnite" Duo Championship, one of the hosts announced that Epic will be revealing the first teaser image for the upcoming "Fortnite" Season, which is rumored to be Season X, during the Solo World Cup Championship.

There's a high chance that the image from Season 10 will be revealed once the Solo championship is over and some fans on Reddit have been theorizing that the mysterious Orb at Loot Lake, called Bob The Orb, is set to explode during the finals event.

Prove here that the First Teaser of Season 10 will be tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/yi0x1GjPfV — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) July 27, 2019

Because there are 4 days left until the season ends, we might get a total of four teaser image before Season 10 starts.

Another alleged "Fortnite" Season 10 image comes from the Playstation Store, which has accidentally leaked official content in the past. The image has the Battlebus in the center with the letter "X", which is 10 in Roman numerals, in the background.