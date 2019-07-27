Epic Games is currently hosting the Fortnite Fortnite Battle Royale" event so far. After 10 weeks of qualifying rounds and millions of dollars given away to top players, it is time for the $30 million tournament in New York City and everyone is excited about it. The video game developer has organized many different tournaments with big prize pools, and there are many other surprises that have been prepared for both participants and fans.

On Friday, July 26, Fortnite World Cup had the Creative mode finals and the Celebrity Pro-Am on its schedule.

Fish Fam team, led by Cizzorz, won the Creative finals, while Airwaks and RL Grime came up victorious after four Pro-Am matches. Ninja and Marshmello, who won the 2018 Pro-Am, once again participated in the event. They finished 11th out of 50 teams, and they had a big announcement to make during the event. It turns out that Marshmello will have another big concert for "Fortnite Battle Royale" players, and there is no doubt it is going to be big!

Marshmello in 'Fortnite'

Popular DJ Marshmello is a big fan of "Fortnite Battle Royale" and players are familiar with him. His performance in the Pro-Am was decent as he has done a good job getting eliminations and helping his teammate achieve a good placement. Tyler "Ninja" Blevins, Marshmello's teammate in the event, revealed that the DJ would have another live concert for "Fortnite" players and fans.

This will be the second time that players witness Marshmello's concert. The first time it happened on February 2, 2019, when the DJ held a live in-game concert in Pleasant Park. This concert was so popular that "Fortnite Battle Royale" set the all-time record for most concurrent players with 10.7 million! Almost 11 million players attended this concert in the game, and many of them consider it the greatest event in the game.

The next Marshmello concert will not happen live in the game, however. It will be held in New York City during the big "Fortnite" tournament. The concert will start at 1 PM Eastern Time on Sunday, July 18, and according to Ninja, it is going to be amazing! The concert will happen right before the Solo finals and players will be able to watch it on live streams.

Live stream concert

"Fortnite" players will be able to tune in to the concert on official live streams by Epic Games.

These streams can be found on the official website of the video game, as well as on Twitch, Facebook, and YouTube. In addition, it is important to note that watching the tournament on YouTube rewards players with exclusive rewards, and the Sunday reward will be the Red Line wrap! Make sure you watch the concert and earn the rewards!