Epic Games is currently holding a big "Fortnite Battle Royale" tournament in New York City. This tournament, called Fortnite World Cup, began on Friday, July 26, with the Creative mode finals and the Celebrity Pro-Am which included 50 teams that consist of "Fortnite" pros and celebrities. The Saturday event was the Duos finals, won by Nyhrox and Aqua, while Sunday will feature the final stage of the Solo tournament.

Shortly after Fortnite World Cup concludes, Epic Games will release the tenth season of the popular video game. Season 9 of "Fortnite Battle Royale" is scheduled to end on August 1, and Season 10 will begin shortly after it. There are many theories about the theme of the next season and the event that will happen before it, but no one knows for sure what is going to happen. However, PlayStation Store has accidentally leaked the image of what could be the first teaser for the new season.

The leak appeared in PlayStation Store

Xbox and PlayStation stores have leaked a few "Fortnite Battle Royale" images in the past, revealed the content that would be added to the game later on. Sony has accidentally leaked pets and outfits for Season 6, while Microsoft has leaked Battle Pass cosmetic items for Season 8 in its store. Now, Sony has released another leak, and this time it's about Season 10 of the video game.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. Fortnite

According to popular "Fortnite Battle Royale" data miner LeakyFN, the next season will be called Season X, which is the number 10 in Roman numerals. Additionally, the data miner has released the image of the PlayStation Store which shows the "Fortnite" battle bus with an X symbol in the background. You can see the image below.

More proof notice the twitter for on this tweet pic.twitter.com/NUEB96Cy8a — LeakyFN-Fortnite Leaks & News (@LeakyFN) July 27, 2019

Beside the image, the data miner has posted a video of the store which shows the updated thumbnail of "Fortnite Battle Royale."

Here’s a lil more proof that the “Fortnite:X” thing is real (video by me) pic.twitter.com/E7tG5Vg1Nv — LeakyFN-Fortnite Leaks & News (@LeakyFN) July 27, 2019

While this leak doesn't reveal any cosmetic items or a feature that will be added in Season 10, it does indicate that Epic Games is getting ready to promote the new season.

Considering that we only have one more day of Fortnite World Cup left, we can expect the "Fortnite Battle Royale" creator to start hyping the new season up right after the tournament ends.

Season 10 teasers

The leaked image may have been a hint for the first teaser. Before Season 9 was released, Epic Games has released a couple of teasers that spelled "Neo" when put together, which was a reference to Neo Tilted and the futuristic look of the map.

The first teaser for Season 10 is expected to be released on Sunday, July 28. However, considering that the final stage of the Solo tournament will be played on this same day, Epic may decide to postpone the teaser for Monday or to simply released only three teasers instead of four.