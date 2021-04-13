Some people make their treats with butter while others make them with Biscoff. Take this recipe for Biscoff cupcakes for example. Biscoff or cookie butter is a paste made from speculoos cookie crumbs, fat, flour, and sugar. it's used as a spread for many foods but can also be used as a butter substitute in cakes and pastries especially some cupcakes.

This ingredient can make for some rich and delicious cupcakes in one's spare time. Even better, it's as simple as swapping out the regular butter in common recipes like this one. Although no extra flavoring is required, some types can be used in case the spread isn't doing enough for whoever tries these cupcakes.

Tips for Biscoff cupcakes

Biscoff is pretty versatile and anyone could get away with substituting it for regular butter in almost any dessert recipe, though not completely in some cases. When it comes to choosing the actual cookie butter for the cupcakes (or any recipe that requires it for that matter), Lotus is the best in town.

However, as a huge tip, you should choose light brown sugar for the sweetener in these kinds of recipes. It's not mandatory but the flavor of light brown sugar goes well with the spread when they're both caramelized. Those cupcakes that everyone loves are meant to be flavorful, so it would be a great start for newbies.

Finally, this spread is also a great substitute to be used for vegan recipes requiring solid fat like this one for example.

Take note, however, the frosting in this recipe incorporates dairy products on top of it so be careful.

The recipe

Cake ingredients:

3/4 cup (150 g) Lotus Biscoff spread

3/4 cup (150 g) light brown sugar

3 medium eggs

1 1/4 cup (150 g) self-raising flour

Frosting ingredients:

1/3 cup (80 g) unsalted butter

3/4 cup (150 g) Lotus Biscoff spread

1 cup (125 g) confectioners sugar

1-2 tbsp milk for adjusting

12 Biscoff cookies for decorating (optional)

Equipment list:

Electric mixer (stand or hand)

2 piping bags

12-round cupcake pan

12 cupcake liners

Toothpicks

The directions

Cupcake directions:

Preheat the oven to 180°C and line a 12-round cupcake pan with liners and set aside. Using an electric mixer stand mixer up-fitted with a whisk attachment, beat the butter, spread, sugar, eggs, and vanilla extract together in a bowl at low speed until everything is combined. Do not overbeat the batter. Divide the batter among the liners, filling them halfway. Bake for 20 minutes or until the top of the cupcakes become springy to the touch and an inserted toothpick comes out clean. Leave on a rack to cool.

Frosting directions:

Using the same electric mixer, but now up-fitted with paddle attachments and set to medium speed, beat the butter, spread, and confectioners sugar in a bowl until fluffy. Add the milk by the tablespoon to adjust the consistency Fill a piping bag up-fitted with a nozzle design of choice by 2/3 the volume. Pipe the frosting in swirls on top of the cupcakes and wedge a Biscoff cookie vertically long between them to decorate. Serve the cupcakes or seal and refrigerate.

Serves: 12

Biscoff cupcakes variations