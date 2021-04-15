A long time ago, I covered a recipe for Sorbet Sandwiches, and now it's time to share something a creamier. Ice Cream Sandwiches. Eating the light, smooth, and creamy substance for dessert is one thing. But eating while it's sandwiched between two sweet and tender chocolate cookies is another. This recipe will teach you how to do both at home with common items, saving a trip to the grocery store.

Ice cream sandwiches are easy

Making the cookies for the sandwiches is pretty much the same as the sorbet variety. Both involved using Sweet Tart dough which is similar to pie dough but not as flaky--the cookies are firm and crumbly.

So don't be confused. The formula consists of flour, powdered sugar, egg, and butter.

The ice cream is even easier. We're not talking about the type that starts with a cooked custard that's then cooled and thrown into a machine maker to churn as written here. In fact, neither cooking nor churning is required with this ice cream. Instead, it will be made using the infamous 3-Ingredient Method or No-Churn Ice Cream method. Just combine sweetened condensed milk and vanilla extract (or any other flavor of choice) and fold whipped heavy cream into the mix. From there, pour it into a container to seal, freeze for several hours, and voilà.

Storing ice cream sandwiches

These sandwiches can be stored in a freezer for up to a week.

They must be sealed in cling and placed flat in a large enough container.

The recipe

Ice Cream Ingredients:

1 can (13.5 oz) sweetened condensed milk

2 tsp vanilla extract (or flavored extract of choice)

2 cup heavy cream

Tart Dough Ingredients:

3/4 cup (90 g) all-purpose flour

3 tbsp cocoa powder

1 cup (125 g) powdered sugar

1/4 tsp salt

1/2 cup (120 g) unsalted butter

1 large egg

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

The directions

Ice Cream Directions:

Combine the sweetened condensed milk and vanilla in a bowl and whisk together. Using an electric mixer, beat the heavy cream on medium-high speed until it turns stiff enough to form peaks when lifted. Do not overbeat, or it will become butter. Using a spatula or wooden spoon, fold the whipped heavy cream into the mixture in small additions until all is combined. Transfer the mixture to a loaf pan or appropriate container. Seal and freeze for an hour.

Tart Dough Directions:

Preheat the oven to 180 °C. Line a 6 x 8 baking sheet pan with parchment and set it aside. Whisk the flour, cocoa powder, and salt together in a bowl. Cut the butter into chunks. Using a food processor or electric mixer fitted with paddle attachments, beat the butter chunks, sugar, and vanilla together on high speed until creamy. It's ok if it seems grainy. Add the egg and continue beating until the mixture forms a moist and clumpy dough. Do not overmix. Transfer the dough to the pan and spread it evenly using an offset spatula or regular spatula. Use a fork to poke 32 holes uniformly across the dough's surface (4 rows per bar). Bake in an oven preheated for 10 minutes or until the dough turns firm. Remove the sheet pan from the oven to cool. Using the parchment's edges, gently lift the baked dough and place it onto a cutting board. Using a sharp knife, trim the edges of the dough, then cut the dough halfway lengthwise. Cut each strip into eight equal bars. Place the bars onto another parchment-lined sheet pan and cover with more parchment or another sheet pan. Chill in the refrigerator until it's time for assembly.

Assembly Directions: