Checkerboard cookies fun to make and will go great especially for the upcoming holiday season. The recipe is also quite easy if you don't take the naysayer's word for it. They get easier when you use a ruler so keep on handy just to make sure.

The recipe

Vanilla dough:

1/2 cup (or 1 stick) unsalted butter, softened

1/4 cup powdered sugar

1/2 tsp salt

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

Chocolate dough:

1/2 cup (or 1 stick) unsalted butter, softened

1/4 cup powdered sugar

1/2 tsp salt

2 tbsp cocoa powder

1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

The method

For the vanilla dough. Using a mixer fitted with a whisk attachment and cream the butter and sugar on medium-high speed until light and fluffy. Add the egg to combine. Stop the mixer and scrape down the bowl using a rubber spatula. Switch to low speed and then beat in the salt and vanilla extract. Gradually beat in the flour until the dough starts to come together. Do not overbeat. Shape the dough into a rectangle. Wrap the dough tightly in cling and chill in the refrigerator for 30 minutes or until firm. For the chocolate dough, repeat the same steps for the vanilla dough. Roll the vanilla and chocolate dough rectangles ¼ inch thick without losing the form. Use a ruler to get proper proportions if you have to. Cut 3 equal wide strips out of rectangles and trim the edges if you have to. Use a brush to lightly stain the surface of a chocolate strip dough with water. Then place the vanilla strip on top. Repeat with a second chocolate strip to make three layers; brown on top of white on top of brown. If you like, you can do an inverse pattern with the remaining strips or repeat the same one. Take three strips and line them up evenly, then press them together to reform the rectangle. Do the same to the remaining three strips. Rewrap the two-layered strips with cling and refrigerate until firm again. Preheat the oven to 350°F. Using a chef's knife, vertically cut each rectangle into 1/4 inch slices. Line two baking sheets with parchment and line the strips across them. Bake them for 12-15 minutes. Remove the baking sheet from the oven and let it cool for 2 minutes. Serve.

Serves: 20 cookies

Checkerboard cookies variations

Red Velvet - Add one or two teaspoons of red food coloring and half of a teaspoon of citrus juice to the chocolate dough in Step 1.

Add one or two teaspoons of red food coloring and half of a teaspoon of citrus juice to the chocolate dough in Step 1. Almond - Reduce the vanilla extract in the vanilla dough by half. Add one teaspoon of almond extract to the vanilla dough in Step 1.

Did you like that recipe?

if you want more recipes like this one, try this one for Decorative Cookies. Or if you have a really big sweet tooth, you can try this Sugar Cookies recipe. Or if you prefer softer cookies, then try this recipe for Chewable Chocolate Cookies.