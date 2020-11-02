When it comes to quick bread types, muffins are the easiest to make, hands down. All of the ingredients can be thrown together in a bowl and the batter only take 20 minutes to bake into the scrumptious treats. They can also be combined with just about any food too. Today, I have a fast and simple recipe that many will enjoy: Mixed berry muffins.

These muffins are light and fluffy just like regulars. They just include a combination of strawberry, blueberry, and raspberry in the batter to form an instant classic. To ensure they stay light and fluffy, just make sure to keep the eggs, butter, and cream/milk at room temperature before mixing.

If you want, you can also throw some nuts like walnuts or pecans in there. Again, this recipe takes little to no time to prepare and will be quite rewarding despite the lack of effort.

The recipe

1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted plus 1 tbsp for greasing

2 eggs

1 cup heavy cream or milk

2 cups cake flour

1/2 tsp kosher salt

2 tsp baking powder

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1 tsp lemon zest, finely grated

1 cup fresh or frozen berries (strawberries, blueberries, and/or raspberries)

1 cup chopped walnuts or pecans (optional)

The directions

Preheat an oven to 190°C. Grease the insides of cups to a 12-cup muffin tray with butter and set aside. Separate the wet ingredients from the dry ingredients. Whisk together the melted butter, eggs, and heavy cream/milk in a bowl until combined. Sift the flour, salt, and baking powder over another bowl. Add the sugar and zest sugar to the bowl and whisk all the dry ingredients together until combined. Make a well in the center of the dry mixture and pour the wet mixture into it. Whisk everything together until it begins to come together. Do not overmix. Transfer the batter into the cups of the muffin tray and place into the oven. Bake for 18-20 minutes or until the surfaces of the muffins or golden and an inserted toothpick comes out clean. Transfer to a wire rack to cool. Serve the muffins with jam or cream.

Serves: 12

Variations