It is a mournful homecoming for Prince Harry. ABC News reports that he will join the royal family members for the last journey of Prince Philip, his grandfather. He breathed his last on April 9 at the age of 99.

This will be the first public appearance of Harry with his family in over a year. Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, had stepped down from royal duties. They subsequently relocated to the United States via a brief halt in Canada.

They are now in California, where they have a mansion in Santa Barbara, an area frequented by Celebrities. Meghan is currently staying there with her son Archie.

Harry will be in the funeral procession and walk behind the coffin of his grandfather. He will be with his father, Prince Charles, and brother Prince William.

Buckingham Palace informs Queen Elizabeth will also be in the procession with other important royal family members. The passing away of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, has brought the curtains down on a memorable era of history.

ABC News mentions that the body of Prince Philip will be taken in a customized Land Rover from Windsor Castle to St. George's Chapel, the funeral location. It could bring back memories of the funeral of Princess Diana, the mother of William and Harry. She lost her life in a car accident in Paris in 1997. At the time, William was a 15-year-old boy, and Harry was three years younger.

The two of them followed her coffin in the company of their father, Prince Charles, and grandfather Prince Philip.

William and Harry had a telephonic conversation

The brothers William and Harry are attending the funeral of their grandfather. In January, Harry shelved his plans to visit Britain because of a ban on non-essential travel.

However, he had to change his plan because of the funeral. He and William are under tension but had a telephonic conversation recently. The two of them had some differences of opinion over the decision of Harry and Meghan to step down as senior working members of the royal family.

ABC News says that Meghan did not accompany Harry on his current visit to Britain.

This is because of her pregnancy. During the interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry said he and William were not on the same path. He said they had been through tough times and have shared experiences but were on different paths.

Harry will not be walking beside William

It seems William and Harry will not be walking beside each other in the procession. ABC News adds their first cousin, Peter Philips, will walk between them. There is a limit on the number of guests for the funeral. This is to comply with guidelines of the government about coronavirus and associated safety norms.

Buckingham Palace says the guests will wear facemasks during the service. These are unavoidable because the disease that originated in China has left a trail of death across the world.

Hence, strict compliance with guidelines is essential when there are crowds involved.

Meghan and Harry were in touch with the Queen after the death of Prince Philip

According to The Sun UK, Meghan has stayed back in the United States as advised by her doctor. The Queen is aware of this and understands the situation. Harry made the trip to Britain alone to attend the funeral of his grandfather Prince Philip.

Meghan has decided to watch it online, and she would make necessary arrangements to remember the Duke of Edinburgh. She would be able to watch the proceedings through a special live stream.

Both Meghan and Harry had been in contact with the Queen soon after the death of Philip. Incidentally, the couple regretted the timing of their interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In it, they had mentioned sensitive issues related to their dealings with the royal family.