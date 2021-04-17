The collapse of a stretch of a cliff in Jurassic Coast, Dorset, has led to installing warning signs in the region. Sky News reports that it was a major collapse about 1000-foot long. The report describes the rockfall as being the biggest in the UK for nearly six decades. Dorset Council indicated the location as between Seatown and Eype beach.

The cliff collapsed just east of Seatown. The authorities cautioned about the possibilities of more collapses. The council assured that it would monitor the situation as a precautionary measure. It advised the people to take precautions while they move around in the vicinity of the danger zone.

Incidentally, the council cordoned off the area after the second rockfall. They did this by using rope and chain fencing. The world of movies has used the Jurassic theme in many blockbusters.

Sky News mentions that the council is aware of the imminent dangers. The situation is unstable, and there could be more losses. Therefore, people must follow the safety signs. They should also avoid the edges of the cliff and the bases. The nature of the collapse is unpredictable, and there could be more. It is a natural phenomenon, and those who move about in the region must be extra cautious.

The Jurassic Coast is a UNESCO World Heritage Site

Sky News adds that the Jurassic Coast is constantly eroding. Over the years, this has created a picturesque coastline.

However, the collapse of the rocks and landslides is inevitable. It is, therefore, necessary that those who reside in the area realize this. As the Jurassic Coast Trust website states, rock falls can occur after heavy rainfall or storms. It goes on to add - "The Jurassic Coast is a wonderful place to visit, but it's important to use common sense and caution - and always pay attention to warning signs and messages about how to stay safe." The Jurassic Coast is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

It contains a wide variety of rocks from millions of years ago. The word Jurassic brings to mind Steven Spielberg's movie "Jurassic Park," which is still a favorite of many.

The collapse of the Jurassic Coast left a number of sheep stranded

According to Express UK, the massive collapse of rocks from a cliff on the Jurassic Coast in Dorset left many sheep stranded.

The debris consisted of large-sized rocks and uprooted trees that ended up in the sea. Other portions of the cliff might also collapse. This is why the Dorset council has cordoned off some portions and has cautioned the people to give the area a wide berth. The rock formation dates back to prehistoric times and cannot remain intact forever. Hence, those who reside in nearby areas have to abide by the directives of the council.

Climate change might have triggered the collapse of the Jurassic Coast

Express UK says the National Trust has warned that many of the UK's most beautiful coastal regions could fall victims to coastal erosion. This could happen over the next four decades. It will be the direct effect of sea-level rise accompanied by storms.

A combination of these factors could result in damaged coastlines. In November, there was a large rockfall in Eype. Subsequently, in February, a part of the White Cliffs of Dover collapsed into the sea. Climate change and global warming are destroying the ecological balance and heaping miseries on the people. The world has to tackle greenhouse gases responsible for global warming and switch over from traditional fossil fuels to Renewable Energy. The Jurassic Coast is a World Heritage Site that stretches for about 96 miles. The rocks contain fossilized remains of various creatures that roamed in the region millions of years ago.