Seoul, the capital of South Korea, witnessed a spike in fresh infections of Coronavirus. The country plans to reinstate the norms of social distancing. It was under lockdown for nearly two months and noticed a gradual decline in infections. This led to a presumption that the outbreak was under control. However, that was a misinterpretation of facts and the spike has come as a shock. Seoul is trying to bring back the rigid norms. It had thrown open public places like museums, parks, and art galleries but will once again close the doors for another fortnight. Companies would have to go back to flexible working hours.

These are the instructions of health minister Park Neung-hoo. He also suggested that residents should try to avoid unnecessary gatherings. He explained - “Infection routes are being diversified in workplaces, crammed schools, and karaoke rooms in the metropolitan area.”

The Guardian says the revised lockdown will remain in place until June 14. It will apply to the metropolitan area of Seoul because that is where half of Seoul’s population resides.

The precautionary measures include avoiding social gatherings and crowded places. Those who conduct religious programs must pay special attention to quarantine measures. The next two weeks are critical and if the spike continues, there will be no other option but to embrace social distancing once again.

Coronavirus and its complications

The Guardian mentions that South Korea had lifted restrictions across the country on 6 May.

However, subsequently, reports surfaced about 79 new infections with a majority of them from the Seoul area. It is difficult for health authorities to track the transmission routes for new infections. They fear a second wave of infections and cautioned people to remain vigilant. These spikes indicate the inherent risks associated with the relaxation of social distancing norms in order to boost the struggling economies. Once people come together in public places, it helps the disease to spread. The trouble is to pinpoint the source and track the possible route.

The world wants to come out of the clutches of coronavirus

The economy of many of these countries relies on Travel and tourism. Examples are the beaches in the Mediterranean and casinos in Las Vegas. South Korea also had similar ideas but had to put them on hold. This is because of the sudden spike in infections and the authorities could bring back the days of social distancing. Millions of children are back in school and the fresh infections are a matter of worry for all those associated with children and their education. Another reason for the sudden increase could be the reopening of popular outlets like nightclubs, karaoke rooms apart from an e-commerce warehouse. Seoul and some nearby cities have had to once again close the venues where the people love to assemble.

Coronavirus has disturbed the balance of society

