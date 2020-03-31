The new disease COVID-19 that originated in the city of Wuhan in China has hit the world hard, including Disney theme parks. The virus has taken thousands of lives across the globe and has hit the entertainment industry hard. Movie houses had to postpone the release of their Movies because people had to maintain social distancing to avoid infection. Similarly, for music programs and sports events.

The result was empty halls and stadiums. It has led to the postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games and dampened the spirits of many athletes.

Even places of worship were not spared. They put up ‘no entry’ boards. Airlines had to ground their flights and the authorities advised people to remain indoors and work from home. The result is a dull season for Travel enthusiasts and those who love outdoor activities like sightseeing or visiting theme parks. The disease has, in short, applied the brakes on life which has screeched to a halt.

Disney extends theme park closures 'until further notice,' citing coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/vy5mEDzU6S — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) March 28, 2020

News AU says Disney theme parks all over the world have downed the shutters as a precautionary measure against the Coronavirus pandemic.

It comes as a big blow to patrons who love to enjoy a few hours in the company of iconic Disney characters.

These theme parks transport them into a make-belief world where one can let down his hair and enjoy some quality time with his family members and near and dear ones.

Theme parks cannot take chances with lives

The Disney theme parks are usually open throughout the year and closure has happened on a few occasions.

COVID-19 has forced closure because it is a contagious disease with no known cure. Mere human touch can spread the virus, which means isolation and quarantine. New words have emerged like ‘social distancing’ and ‘self-isolation.’ These have affected the theme parks and they had no other alternative but to close down and wait for the all-clear signal from the authorities.

Tokyo Disney theme parks extend coronavirus closures until late April or beyond https://t.co/KYhmzlMigW — OC Disney (@ocdisney) March 27, 2020

News AU adds that aerial photographs captured by drones show closed rides with no guests or staff working.

The streets are deserted, car parks are empty, monorail trains have stopped and shopping outlets are closed. Disney World closed on March 16 and had plans to open by month-end but that might not happen.

Disney has made a provision for an automatic extension of validity of tickets already purchased. The park opened in 1971 and remained closed on seven occasions. The first time it was in 1999 – due to Hurricane Floyd. It closed again in 2001 after the tragedy of 9/11. Other closures were due to hurricanes.

Cloud of uncertainty over Disney theme parks

According to The Deadline, Disney is extending the shutdown of its U.S.theme parks in Anaheim and Orlando.

The parks are already closed keeping in view the safety of its patrons and staff and the authorities have not made any announcement about the probable date of reopening.

Disney had shuttered the theme parks on March 14 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and expected to reopen by the end of March, but that might not be possible in view of the current scenario. In fact, the parks might remain closed indefinitely. According to Deadline, Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort said - it would “extend paying hourly parks and resorts cast members through April 18.”

Disney theme parks always an attraction

A theme park in any part of the world offers a variety of fare to cater to the young and the old.

Disney theme parks have become a part of Google Street View. These parks have a charm of their own because they transport the person to a world of fantasy where he can be in the company of fictional characters. Theme parks have a global appeal. Warner Bros. has the world’s largest indoor theme park in Abu Dhabi. This is a desert region in the UAE and the park offers air-conditioned surroundings to woo tourists.