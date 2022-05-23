Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady recently signed a 10-year deal worth $375 million with Fox Sports to become their No. 1 NFL analyst when he retires from playing. As of now, the 44-year-old Brady is focused on his 23rd NFL season and his third with the Buccaneers. But the issue of his broadcasting career was brought up during Brady’s appearance with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on “Inside the NBA” with Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson.

The two quarterbacks made their appearance on the show to promote their upcoming golf showdown dubbed “The Match: against young quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills on June 1.

Per transcript of the show’s YouTube video posted by House of Highlights, Brady said during the interview that he’s the lowest-paid quarterback among the four, prompting Barkley to urge him to retire again and cash in on his huge deal with Fox Sports by joining the broadcast booth. “Why don’t you retire and go to TV. I hear you got change coming your way,” Barkley said, referring to Brady’s $375 million deal with Fox Sports. “All in due time,” Brady replied, adding, “you guys are doing just fine.” Brady added that he loves “Inside the NBA” due to their camaraderie, compared to a dysfunctional family. Brady’s deal with Fox Sports came weeks after he announced his return to the NFL after a 41-day retirement.

Brady announced his retirement days after the Buccaneers lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round. Brady’s appearance was his first since he asked the hosts to invite him for a segment after O’Neal and Barkley expressed their “man-crush” on the seven-time Super Bowl champion. According to Deadline, “The Match” will be hosted by Johnson and Barkley and three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J.

Watt, 2008 Masters Champion Trevor Immelman, and veteran sports reporter Amanda Renner.

Kyle Trask impresses in OTAs

Last season, the Buccaneers used their second-round pick to take quarterback Kyle Trask. However, he was inactive for every game in his rookie year as he played behind Brady and veteran backup Blaine Gabbert. This season, the situation remains the same for Trask as he kept his No.

3 spot on the depth chart while learning behind Brady and Gabbert. Despite this, Trask remains focused on developing his skills during the team’s first voluntary offseason workouts.

One of those impressed by Trask’s development was tight end Cameron Brate. “I thought Kyle did a great job today,” Brate said after one practice, per Luke Easterling of USA Today. Compared to last year, Brate said Trask feels a lot more comfortable this year after having a year to learn the Buccaneers’ offense. “I think the future is really bright for Kyle,” added Brate.