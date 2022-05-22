Quarterback Tom Brady and wide receiver Julian Edelman formed one of the deadliest duos in the NFL when they played together for the New England Patriots. In their 10-year partnership, Brady and Edelman won three Super Bowl rings before they parted ways in 2020. Brady signed a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while Edelman played one more year with the Patriots before he eventually called it a career after 11 seasons in the NFL. In his career, Edelman recorded 620 receptions, 6,822 yards receiving, and 36 touchdowns.

Aside from their partnership on the field, Edelman and Brady formed a close friendship that they have nurtured over the years. Just recently, Edelman talked about his experiences playing alongside Brady during an interview on “All the Smoke Podcast” “He’s a competitive dude, and it was always funny because you’d see these young a__ kids coming in the locker room,” said Edelman, adding he was still young when he first played with Brady when he was selected in the seventh round by the Patriots in 2009, per Essentially Sports.

According to Edelman, Brady was like 33 or 34 when he came into the league and the quarterback played like “another 12-13, he’s still playing 14 years.” Edelman said that to some players who were not even born and played with a guy like Brady considers him like a “freaking God” “He’s the Michael Jordan of the sport,” said Edelman.

When compared to Jordan’s feats, Brady has more championship rings – seven Super Bowl titles – compared to the NBA legend’s six NBA championships in as many finals appearances. In a previous interview, Brady said he’s trying to get Edelman to join the Buccaneers’ loaded wide receiving corps that includes Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Russell Gage.

But Edelman previously said that he’s a “Patriot for life.” Free-agent tight end Rob Gronkowski, who has played alongside Brady throughout his NFL career, said he will re-sign with the Buccaneers if Edelman signs with the team.

Cade Otton says Bucs a great fit

While the Buccaneers wait if Gronkowksi will return for another season, the team used its fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to select Cade Otton as a possible replacement.

When asked if the Buccaneers are a perfect fit for his style of play, Otton agreed, per Luke Easterling of USA Today. “It’s super cool to see the way this offense treats their tight ends,” said Otton, adding that under offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, tight ends can basically line up in any spot on the field and run all of the same routes as wide receivers do. “It’s a great opportunity to be a big part of the team and contribute to the offense in a big way,” added Otton, who is currently recovering from ankle surgery.