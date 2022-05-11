Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson believes that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will be great as a football analyst when he eventually takes on his new job at Fox Sports. In an interview with TMZ Sports, Dickerson said Brady would be great as Hall of Fames Troy Aikman and Tony Romo, both former Dallas Cowboys quarterbacks who transitioned to broadcasting at the end of their careers. "I think he'll be great at it," said Dickerson, adding that as quarterback, Brady knows the system. “He'll be great. He'll be like Tony Romo and all those guys.

I think he'll be good,” added Dickerson, who worked as "Monday Night Football" sideline reporter in 2000 and 2001. The 44-year-old Brady signed a 10-year deal worth $375 million with Fox Sports to become their No. 1 NFL analyst alongside play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt. Brady’s salary eclipsed Romo and Aikman’s $18 million annual salary with CBS Sports and ESPN, respectively.

While quarterbacks don’t necessarily become great commentators, Dickerson is convinced that "Tom will do a great job." Brady will assume his new role when he ends his playing career, but as of now, he’s focused on bringing another Super Bowl to Tampa in his 23rd season in the NFL. Brady led the Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl title since 2002 with an emphatic 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

But the Buccaneers failed to make it back-to-back when they lost to the eventual Super Bowl LVI champion Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round. Days after that game, Brady announced his retirement from the NFL, but he decided to return to the game after just 41 days.

NFL forced to rework 2022 schedule after Brady returned

The NFL was almost set with its 2022 schedule when Brady announced that he will return for his third season with the Buccaneers. With that development, the league was forced to rework its regular-season schedule, per Luke Easterling of the USA Today. NFL broadcasting chief Howard Katz admitted that they had to start over again when it comes to schedule when Brady returned.

“He un-retires and we sort of started all over again,” Katz said. When Brady announced his retirement, Katz said the NFL was concerned about the strength of the NFC package “because there were so many terrific Tampa Bay games we were looking at.” The NFL is expected to release the schedule Thursday night, but fans expect the Buccaneers to be featured on nationally televised slots and prime-time matchups. As of now, one thing is for sure, that the Buccaneers will face the Seattle Seahawks in Munich, Germany as part of the 2022 regular-season schedule. When he plays in Munich, Brady will become the first NFL quarterback to start in four different countries.