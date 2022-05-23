After his playing career is over, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will move to the broadcast booth as the top NFL analyst for Fox Sports. Fox Sports recently signed the 44-year-old Brady to a 10-year deal reportedly worth $375 million, the biggest broadcasting deal in the history so far, as their No. 1 analyst when he’s finished with his playing career. Many people believe Brady would do well in his new job as analyst, including Hall of Famer Troy Aikman, who would move to ESPN as its top analyst. Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio, who spent several years with Brady with the New England Patriots, also believes that the quarterback will succeed in his new role.

“I don’t think anything that Tom does surprises anybody. I think whatever Tom puts his mind to he’s going to be really good at,” Caserio told “Payne & Pendergast” on Sports Radio 610. “I think that’s been the history of his career. I think to make it 22, 23 years, whatever it is, it’s — we’re never going to see again,” he added, per Yahoo Sports. Caserio said he believes Brady will succeed as an analyst because of the amount of time, energy, and effort that he puts into his craft is immense and massive. “And my suspicion is he’ll put the same amount of energy into trying to be as good at that job as he is at being a Hall of Fame quarterback,” he added. Caserio recalled Brady’s NFL journey, where he started as the 199th overall pick by the Patriots and worked his way up to the depth chart.

But before he takes on his new role, Brady will play his 23rd season in the NFL where he will try to lead the Buccaneers to their second Super Bowl title in three seasons. Brady briefly retired after their bitter loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round, but decided to come back as he still has “unfinished business.” In his first season with the Buccaneers, Brady led the team to its first Super Bowl title since 2002 via a 31-9 thumping of the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

Brady, Rodgers to face young guns in golf game

Brady and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will face the young quarterback tandem of Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills and Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs in “The Match” charity golf challenge on June 1. Before the game, Brady and Rodgers appeared on “Inside the NBA” to promote the game and to criticize the golf game of Mahomes and Allen.

Rodgers said Allen was terrible at Pebble Beach while Mahomes hasn’t broken 80 yet in Tahoe. “So I think he was closer to being in a group with you. No offense,” he added. Brady, for his part, said he’s the lowest paid quarterback among the group but he’s ready to take on the job, per USA Today. Rodgers, for his part, said he feels good about their chances against Mahomes and Allen.