Despite their stature as tough guys during their respective NBA careers, Hall of Famers Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley revealed they have a “man crush” on Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. O’Neal and Barkley made this revelation during NBA on TNT, where they discussed their respective experience when around the 44-year-old Brady, per Clutch Points. Barkley said O’Neal came in the other night and told him that he had dinner with Brady. "You know what, that’s a pretty man,'” Barkley said, quoting O’Neal. Talking about his own experience around Brady, Barkley said he gets starstruck every time he gets to speak to the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

Barkley said that when Brady starts talking to him, he forgets everything the quarterback say when he looks into his eyes. Before he married supermodel Gisele Bundchen, Brady had a relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan and they had a child, Jack. Brady also has two children with Gisele, Benjamin and Vivian. Despite his age, Brady remains in top shape and is able to compete with younger guys. Last season, Brady led the league in passing yards, passing touchdowns and completions and was a finalist for the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award, but lost to Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers.

Warner speaks about Brady’s new job

Fox Sports recently announced that it signed Brady to a 10-year deal worth $375 million to be their No. 1 NFL analyst when he retires.

Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson said he believes that Brady will be a great analyst, but fellow Hall of Famer and now TV analyst Kurt Warner said that the seven-time Super Bowl champion will have a tough learning curve when he takes on his new role. Per New York Post, Warner said Brady should shed his good guy image and learn how to offend other players by telling the truth.

“You’ve got to be able to be critical,” said Warner. For Steve Young, another Hall of Famer who joined the broadcast booth, the biggest challenge for Brady is his way of communicating his message to the viewers, saying he won’t be speaking to his teammates now but to a wider audience.

Bucs to open home campaign vs Packers

The Buccaneers will open their 2022 season on the road when they take on the Dallas Cowboys on Sept.

11. The Buccaneers will also have their Week 2 assignment on the road against division rival New Orleans Saints on Sept.18. After that, they will have their first home outing at Raymond James Stadium against a tough Green Bay Packers, who will be led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers, on Sept. 25. There will be a rematch of the Super Bowl LV clash when the Buccaneers face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4 also at Raymond James Stadium, per USA Today.