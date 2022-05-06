After Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced his return to the NFL for his 23rd season, it was widely expected that tight end Rob Gronkowski will return as well for another year. But until now, Gronkowski remains unsure about his future with the Buccaneers, but he declared that he would return to Tampa Bay if the team signs a former New England Patriots teammate, wide receiver Julian Edelman. That would be a tall order, considering that Edelman already declared that he’s a Patriot for life. But there’s a chance that could happen especially if Brady is doing the recruitment to bring Gronkowski back and add Edelman to the Buccaneers’ wide receiving corps.

When asked about the possibility of bringing back Gronkowksi and convincing Edelman to join the Buccaneers, the 44-old Brady replied “I’m trying”, per SportsKeeda.

The trio was successful with the Patriots, making it to the Super Bowl five times and winning three. Gronkowski played nine seasons with the Patriots, collecting 521 receptions, 7,861 receiving yards, and 79 touchdowns before he announced his retirement in 2019. But when Brady joined the Buccaneers in 2020, Gronkowski came out of retirement and helped Tampa Bay win its first Super Bowl title since 2002. Edelman, for his part, played 11 seasons with the Patriots, where he recorded 620 receptions, 6,822 yards receiving, and 36 touchdowns in his career.

If he decides to join the Buccaneers, Edelman would be a valuable piece and another target for Brady. Recently, Brady posted a video of Edelman while working out, fueling speculations that he would come out of retirement and join his buddies with the Buccaneers.

I said might. Such a tough call. No choice but to respect the officials probably correct decision. https://t.co/0qXIiq5Ux9 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 5, 2022

Brady clarifies fumble admission

The other day, Brady admitted in a video that “Tuck Rule” game in 2001 against the then Oakland Raiders “might have been a fumble.” Brady was referring to their 2001 playoff clash with the Raiders where he lost the ball after he was hit by Charles Woodson with Oakland leading 13-10.

But after a review, officials declared that it was an incomplete pass due to the “tuck rule”. Officials said that Brady was in the forward motion of passing, even if the motion was from trying to tuck the ball away. The call allowed the Patriots to keep possession and beat the Raiders in overtime. The Patriots went on to win their first Super Bowl title.

In a latest tweet, Brady reacted to Woodson’s video with “I said might. Such a tough call. No choice but to respect the officials probably correct decision”, per Huffington Post. After that, Brady went on to win five more Super Bowl titles with the Patriots before he joined the Buccaneers on a two-year deal worth $50 million two years ago.