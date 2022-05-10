Fox Sports announced on Tuesday that it signed Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady as its No. 1 NFL analyst when he eventually retires from the NFL. According to the New York Post, the deal is for 10 years and is worth $375 million, more than what Brady earned in his 23 seasons in the NFL. But while many believe that the 44-year-old Brady will retire after his 23rd season in the NFL, former New England Patriots teammate Julian Edelman has a funny take on the matter. On his Twitter account, Edelman posted an edited photo of an old Brady while holding the microphone for Fox Sports.

He accompanied it with the caption “When he retires" #BelieveItWhenISeeIt @TomBrady”.

Brady and Edelman played together for 11 seasons with the Patriots, winning three Super Bowl rings. But they parted ways when Brady decided to sign a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Buccaneers two seasons ago. Edelman, for his part, played one season without Brady before deciding to hang up his jersey. However, Brady said in a previous interview that he’s trying to bring in Edelman to the Buccaneers for a possible Super Bowl run. Tight end Rob Gronkowski is also trying to recruit Edelman to join the Buccaneers, saying he would play another season if Tampa Bay signs the veteran wide receiver.

Leftwich reacts to Brady’s broadcasting job

In a media conference, Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich was asked for his reaction about Brady’s new job as NFL analyst, per Sports Illustrated. Leftwich said he wasn’t surprised by Brady’s decision to accept the broadcasting job after he retires, calling the quarterback "football junkie." "He's a football junkie and he has an interesting perspective of the position," Leftwich said, adding it would be great for everyone to hear Brady’s views during games.

Leftwich added that it would be a great thing to listen Brady talk about football, coming from the best ever to play the quarterback position. But before he takes on his new role as analyst, Brady will try to lead the Buccaneers to their second Super Bowl title in three years when he returns for his 23rd season.

Leftwich denies rumors about Arians, Brady

In a separate Sports Illustrated report, Leftwich denied rumors that former Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians would change the game plans he made together with Brady. "I remember last year, you guys talking about ‘red line’ – that’s never happened," he said, adding that he doesn’t know where those reports came from. Despite reports, the Buccaneers have been successful with Brady as their quarterback, winning a Super Bowl title in his first season and making it to the playoffs the following year. Last season, the Buccaneers lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round. Days after, Brady announced his retirement but decided to return to the NFL after just 41 days.