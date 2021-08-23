Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is expected to play until he’s 45 years old, based on his previous pronouncements. The Buccaneers have given the 44-year-old Brady a chance to fulfill that goal when they signed him to a four-year contract extension that is essentially a one-year deal to play for two more years with the squad, including the upcoming season. But during an interview with Peter King of NBC Sports, Brady seemed to have a chance of heart when it comes to his retirement. "I'll know when the time's right," Brady said of retirement when asked about it by King.

Brady said if he feels that he’s not a championship-level quarterback, he said he won’t play. “If I'm a liability to the team, I mean, no way. But if I think I can win a championship, then I'll play,” added Brady.

Brady still in excellent form

But Brady is far from being a liability, as he threw for 4,633 yards and 40 touchdowns with 12 interceptions in the regular season and added 1061 yards and touchdowns with three interceptions in four playoff games despite playing with a torn MCL in his knee. Brady helped the Buccaneers finish the season with eight straight wins en route to their first Super Bowl title since 2002 with a 31-9 victory over the then-defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht earlier said that Brady can play as long as he wants because he earned it. But while it seems that Brady would play beyond 45, don’t expect him to play until he’s 50 years old. In a previous interview, Brady said 50 years old is a long time. “50? That’s a long time. Even for me, that’s a long time,” Brady told Jori Epstein of USA Today in a previous interview.

Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk earlier called on Brady to play until he’s 55 years old, saying “this is a kid’s game.”

Arians confident about Bucs offensive line

In their first two preseason outings, the Buccaneers produced just 366 total yards and 10 points, but the starting offense suited up for just six plays so it’s understandable.

In their loss to the Tennessee Titans, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians used the reserves to gauge their depth, especially on the offensive line. The Buccaneers have brought back all of their 22 starters from last season’s Super Bowl-winning squad, including five offensive line starters, plus top reserves Josh Wells and Aaron Stinnie. After the Titans game, Arians said he was pleased with the performance of Stinnie, Wells and first-year men Nick Leverett and Brad Seaton. “Those guys showed me last night that we have good solid depth there,” Arians said.

Bucs sign tackle Jonathan Hubbard

After trimming their roster to 80 on Sunday, the Buccaneers signed tackle Jonathan Hubbard, who spent all of last season on the Miami Dolphins' practice squad.

Hubbard is the fourth offensive lineman the Buccaneers have signed since August 12, after guard Earl Watford and tackles Jake Benzinger and Brandon Walton, following a series of injuries to their O-Line.