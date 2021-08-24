Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans became worried for quarterback Tom Brady after Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel announced on Sunday that he tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) following their joint practice last week. Vrabel was seen talking face-to-face to Brady and his son Jack, who worked as the team’s ball boy during the joint practice. But during Tuesday’s press conference, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians allayed worries by Buccaneers fans, telling the media “we’re good.” “We don’t have anything. No problems whatsoever,” added Arians, per a report by Luke Easterling of USA Today.

According to Greg Auman of The Athletic, there was no sign of any COVID-related absences at the Bucs’ indoor practice. He also reported that Brady and all quarterbacks are in the facility as normal.

There’s no sign of any COVID-related absences at the Bucs’ indoor practice today. Tom Brady and all quarterbacks here as normal. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 23, 2021

Arians to use starters in the final preseason game

With the development, Brady is expected to suit up when the Buccaneers take on the Houston Texans on Saturday in their third and final preseason game. Arians told the media that he will use the starters in the first half and use the relievers in the second, depending on the situation.

Arians are expected to use the final preseason game to evaluate players as they try to trim down the roster to the league-mandated 53 players. The veteran head coach earlier said that there are 10 to 12 spots up for grabs in the final roster. The Buccaneers will begin their quest for back-to-back Super Bowl titles on Sept. 9 when they take on the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium.

Brady earlier said that the Buccaneers have a strong chance to repeat, as the team brought back all of their 22 starters from last season’s Super Bowl-winning team. But Brady said during an interview with Peter King of NBC Sports that all of his teammates know that they need to get better to be able to keep the Lombardi Trophy in Tampa Bay.

Brady working with rookie wideout

Before the 2021 NFL Draft, the Buccaneers consulted Brady before making their choices. They took rookie pass rusher, Joe Tryon, in the first round before taking quarterback Kyle Trask in the second round. The Buccaneers also traded up in the fourth round to take wide receiver Jaelon Darden, who was personally recommended by Brady after personally watching his tapes at North Texas. During an interview with King, Brady said he’s working with Darden to ensure that his transition to the NFL will be as smooth as possible. “It’s really hard for a rookie receiver in the NFL,” Brady said when asked about the reason why he’s helping Darden. Arians, during an interview with King, lauded Brady for coaching the team’s young players on and off the field.

At first, Arians said that he didn’t know that Brady has a penchant for teaching so he was surprised seeing him teaching young players.