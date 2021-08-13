Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was a guest of former rival and close friend, Peyton Manning, during his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio last weekend. During the event, the 44-year-old Brady bumped into several active and retired NFL players, among them NFL legend and Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk. In an interview with Fox Sports, Faulk said gave Brady some advice as the quarterback enter his 22nd season in the NFL. "Hey man, I’m happy for Tom," Faulk said, adding that he gave Brady a big hug before telling him: “Play until you’re 55, bro!' This is a kid’s game." Faulk played for 13 seasons in the NFL after he was taken by the Indianapolis Colts as the second overall pick in the 1994 NFL Draft.

He played for the Colts from 1994 to 1998 and with the St. Louis Rams from 1999 to 2006. During this career, Faulk won the MVP award in 2000, a three-time NFL Offensive Player of the Year, a six-time All-Pro and won a Super Bowl ring when the Rams defeated the Tennessee Titans, 23-16, in Super Bowl XXXIV.

Faulk said he’s looks forward to seeing Brady continue to play at a high level in his second season as he tries to lead the Buccaneers to back-to-back Super Bowl wins. Brady recently won his 7th Super Bowl ring after steering the Buccaneers to their first Lombardi Trophy since 2002 via a convincing 31-9 triumph over the then-defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. “Tom is getting to do that. He’s going to leave the game having gotten everything possible out of the game,” Faulk said.

Trask ready for his first preseason game

The Buccaneers will take on the Cincinnati Bengals in their first preseason game on Saturday at Raymond James Stadium. Head coach Bruce Arians earlier declared that everybody will play against Cincinnati, meaning Brady will get to lead a drive or two against the Bengals. In case his number is called, rookie signal-caller Kyle Trask is also ready to suit up for his first NFL preseason game, per Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com.

"It means a lot," Trask said of his first NFL action, adding he’s super-excited and looks forward to the opportunity to play and do the best that he can.

Bucs make roster moves

Per Luke Easterling of USA Today, the Buccaneers have made several roster moves ahead of their Saturday’s showdown against the Bengals. The Buccaneers signed veteran offensive lineman Earl Watford while they waived defensive lineman Sam Renner in a corresponding move.

Watford is familiar with the system of Arians as he played for him for four years with the Arizona Cardinals. During the 2019 and 2020 seasons, Watford bounced between the active roster and the practice squad.