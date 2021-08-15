Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady owns several records as he enters his 22nd year in the NFL at age 44, but he can add a few more this season when they begin their campaign for back-to-back Super Bowl titles, per a report by FanSided. The website based its report on an infographic posted by ESPN on Twitter, where it’s indicated what records the 44-year-old Brady is in line to break in the upcoming season.

Somehow Tom Brady can shatter even more records this season 🤯 pic.twitter.com/pCO6eT38qd — ESPN (@espn) August 15, 2021

Brady (79,204) trails former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (80,358) in the record for passing yards, but he can break it if he threw 1,115 yards in the upcoming season.

In his first season with the Buccaneers, Brady threw for 4,633 yards and 40 touchdowns as he led the team to its first Super Bowl win since 2002 via a 31-9 rout of the then-defending champions Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. When it comes to all-time pass completions, Brady (6,778) trails Brees (7,142) by 364, but the 44-year-old signal-caller can do it as he had 401 completions last season. Brady (93) also needs to have 5 3-touchdown games in the upcoming season to overtake Brees’ 97. Brady is currently tied for second with Peyton Manning, who was recently inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Brady to extend all-time record for career starts.

When they take on the Dallas Cowboys in their Week 1 campaign, Brady will extend his all-time record in career starts to 300.

In Week 4, Brady has a chance to become the fourth quarterback to beat all 32 NFL teams when the Buccaneers play his former team, the New England Patriots. If he beats the Patriots, where he plays for 20 seasons, Brady will join the elite list occupied by Brees, Manning, and Brett Favre. Brady recently spoke about his upcoming return to New England, saying it could be the last time that he would return to Gillette Stadium.

Brady said he still has many friends with the Patriots, but it is unfortunate that he will return to Foxborough playing on the visiting squad. The upcoming season would be special for Brady as only four players in NFL history have attempted a pass at 44 or older, including Vinny Testaverde, Hall of Famer Warren Moon, Steve DeBerg, and Hall of Famer George Blanda.

Bucs lose first preseason game

In their first preseason game at Raymond James Stadium, Brady played just one series in their 19-14 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday. Brady completed just 1 of 2 passes for 9 yards before calling it a night. Rookie Kyle Trask played most of the second half, completing just four of 15 passes for 35 yards. Despite this, head coach Bruce Arians was impressed with his rookie signal-caller, touted to be Brady’s replacement if he retires, per Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com. "I thought Kyle played well. He went in there and made some throws that guys need to make plays for,” said Arians.