Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady penned a sweet and funny message for his son Jack as he turned 14 on Sunday. The 44-year-old Brady posted the birthday message for Jack, his child with actress Bridget Moynahan, on his Instagram account, per Abigail Adams of Yahoo! Brady posted a photo of Jack posing on a golf course and accompanied it with the caption “Happy 14th birthday Jack! I am so proud of the young man you are. You always try your best, you put others first, and you bring so much joy to our lives.” The Buccaneers quarterback added that Jack’s picture brings back some special memories.

“I can’t wait to kick your butt on the golf course again soon! We love you sssooooo much!!!!” Brady added. Brady’s wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, also greeted Jack on his birthday, posting a photo of their family with the caption “Happy birthday Jack! We are all so lucky to have you in our lives. Thank you for being the best big brother in the world. We love you soooo much!”

Jack was born months after Brady broke up with Moynahan and started a relationship with Gisele. Despite this, Brady and Moynahan have developed a good relationship and they take good care of Jack. Just recently, Jack worked as the Buccaneers’ ball boy during their joint practice with the Tennessee Titans as a summer job.

Brady also has two children with Gisele -- 11-year-old Bejnamin Rein and 8-year-old Vivian Lake.

Family is important for Brady

In a previous interview with Jim Gray during an episode of SiriusXM Town Hall, Brady emphasized that his family has become increasingly precious as he grows older. "My kids and my family are certainly very important,” said Brady, adding that his family has made a lot of sacrifice over a long period of time just to allow and watch him play.

“I owe it to them, too," added Brady, who plans to play until he’s 45 years old, making him the oldest starting quarterback in NFL history. Brady is entering his 22nd season in the NFL, 20 years of which he spent with the New England Patriots before signing a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Buccaneers last season. Brady’s decision to move to Tampa Bay paid dividends as he won his seventh Super Bowl ring and led Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl title since 2002 via a 31-9 triumph over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

Bucs waive 5 players

Following their 34-3 preseason loss to the Titans on Saturday, the Buccaneers have made the necessary roster moves to get under the cut limit set by the NFL. According to Luke Easterling of USA Today, the Buccaneers parted ways with running back Troymaine Pope, cornerback Nate Brooks, wide receiver T.J. Simmons, safety Lawrence White IV and linebacker Quinton Bell to reach the league-mandated 80-man roster. After their final preseason game against the Houston Texans on Saturday, the next roster cuts for the Buccaneers will have to take them to their final 53-man roster before they open the season against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 9 at Raymond James Stadium.