As part of his promotional stint for Madden 22, where he shares the cover with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady issued an “invitation” to some of his former New England Patriots teammates to join him in his new team. Some of the teammates “invited” by the 44-year-old Brady were former wide receivers Julian Edelman, Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson and Randy Moss, and linebackers Mike Vrabel, Tedi Bruschi, and Willie McGinest. Sadly, some of his teammates “rejected” Brady’s invitation, leaving the veteran quarterback with no option but to play the video game.

Brady’s wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, responded to the quarterback’s video with three fire emojis. In addition, some of the teammates mentioned by Brady also responded to the video he posted on his Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Edelman, who recently announced his retirement after a 12-year stint with the Patriots, responded to Brady’s post with, “My bad bro ran out of AT&T minutes for the month.” Bruschi, for his part, replied to Brady with, “Sorry, buddy. Was playing with my kids.” As for McGinest, he responded to Brady’s post with three fire emojis.

Brady’s son joins Bucs as a ballboy

He may have failed to convince his former teammates to join him in Tampa Bay, but Brady recruited one person close to his heart to the Buccaneers.

In one of Brady’s Instagram stories, he revealed that his eldest son with actress Bridget Moynahan, Jack, has joined the Buccaneers as a ballboy as a summer job. As reported by Clutch Points based on a tweet by Jenna Laine of ESPN, Brady said on his Instagram story that the Buccaneers have a new bellboy in his son Jack. “He takes his summer job and every rep very seriously, just like his dad,” Brady said on his Instagram story.

.@TomBrady may not have convinced any more of his old teammates to come out of retirement, but he DID manage to recruit a blue chip ball boy this week: his son Jack. https://t.co/wgSxcATI0v pic.twitter.com/t8u02ggFTn — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) August 17, 2021

Being a ballboy could be the first step to Jack taking up the sport that has made his dad a household name.

In an earlier story by Benjamin VanHoose of People, he reported that Jack also loves football. VanHoose also reported that Brady and Jack practiced football when the quarterback is in New York to visit his son. Before last year’s COVID-19 pandemic, Van Hoose also reported that Brady was seen playing football with Jack and his classmates in the schoolyard.

Gronk is unsure of playing in 2022

Tight end Rob Gronkowski signed a one-year deal worth $8 million guaranteed and $1.5 million in incentives to stay with the Buccaneers to play alongside Brady this season. The veteran quarterback is under contract to play for two seasons, including this one, but Gronkowski is unsure if he would join Brady in 2022. “I’m year to year, for sure. A hundred percent,” Gronkowski said, per JoeBucsFan.com.