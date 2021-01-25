In just his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after a 20-year stay with the New England Patriots, veteran quarterback Tom Brady carried the team to its first Super Bowl appearance since 2002 following their 31-26 win over the favored Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship on Sunday at Lambeau Field. The 43-year-old Brady threw three touchdown passes in their win over the Packers to arrange a title clash with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, who defeated the Buffalo Bills in the AFC title game.

Edelman greets Brady

The Buccaneers will make history as the first team to play in a Super Bowl in their home field on Feb.

7 at Raymond James Stadium while Brady will be the oldest player at any position to play for the Lombardi Trophy. Some of his former Patriot teammates, led by wide receiver and close friend Julian Edelman, took to social media to greet Brady on his 10th Super Bowl appearance, per Isaiah Houde of Yahoo Sports. Edelman posted a video collage of Brady with the Buccaneers and the Patriots with the caption “#GOAT”.

Safety Patrick Chung tweeted “This man is all the GOATS haha” while cornerback Malcolm Butler said, “The man switched teams and still going to the super bowl” followed by a goat emoji. Patriots legend Tedi Bruschi posted “Great to see @TomBrady in the Super Bowl again.

Congrats @Buccaneers. Bucs defense made big plays all game.’ Twins Devin and Jason McCourty, Richard Seymour, Joejuan Williams, Stephon Gilmore, Shaq Mason, and Brandon Bolden also took the time to greet Brady, who led the Patriots to six Super Bowl trophies before signing a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Buccaneers in the offseason.

Moynahan congratulates Brady

On Sunday, Brady shared an emotional moment with his son Jack, his child with actress Bridget Moynahan following their win over the Packers. Brady went to the stands, climbed onto the bleachers, and hugged him, telling him “I love you.” Moynahan, for her part, shared the touching moment between Brady and their son as she shared the photo on her Instagram account.

She also congratulated Brady for his latest achievement with the Buccaneers as she accompanied the photo with the caption “could not be more proud @tombrady said he would do it and he did. Congratulations @buccaneers”.

Brady’s wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, also approved of the meeting as she shared a photo of Brady talking to Jack on her Instagram story and accompanied it with heart emojis. “Doesn’t get any better for a dad than that,” Brady told Peter King of Pro Football Talk about his moment with Jack. “For him to be there and to see it just makes it so special for me. I hope it’s as special for him as it is for me,” he added.