Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady received a ton of greetings as he turned 44 years old on Wednesday. One day after his birthday, the seven-time Super Bowl champion took to Twitter to thank all those who remembered to greet him on his special day. Brady shared a video of his teammates greeting him on his birthday and accompanied it with the caption “Thanks fellas. And thanks to everyone for the bday wishes. Feeling blessed and ready to go for year 22!!”

Among those who greeted Brady on his special day was wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, who shared the lyrics of the famous Frankie Valli song “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” before adding her personal note “Happy Birthday love of my life!

Thank you for sharing your life with me!” Brady’s former long-time teammate, wide receiver Julian Edelman also shared a funny post on his Twitter account to greet his close friend. As a birthday gift, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians gave Brady a day off from training camp.

Now 44, Brady will be one year away from his aim of playing until he’s 45 years old. The Buccaneers made sure that it would happen as they signed Brady to a four-year contract extension that is essentially a one-year contract in the offseason. Brady was an instant hit in his first year with the Buccaneers, leading the team to their first Super Bowl title since 2002 via a 31-9 win over the then-defending champions Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

The Buccaneers are eyeing to win back-to-back Super Bowl titles in the upcoming season, a feat last accomplished by Brady and the 2003-04 New England Patriots squad.

Wilfolk speaks about Brady’s return to Foxborough

Retired nose tackle Vince Wilfork played with Brady for 11 years with the Patriots, and won two Super Bowl rings before he called it a career after a 13-year NFL stint.

Brady, for his part, played 20 seasons with the Patriots before he signed a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Buccaneers. In Week 4, Brady will make his much-awaited return to Foxborough when the Buccaneers visit the Patriots. Many are wondering how Patriots fans would welcome Brady in his return to Gillette Stadium as a foe.

Per a report by John Breech of CBS Sports, Wilfork believes that Patriots fans will welcome their former quarterback with "open arms." "I think it's going to be a home game feeling for him, I really do," Wilfork told ESPN's First Take. The retired nose tackle added that fans would receive Brady with open arms because of the things that he has done for the organization, especially for leading them to six Super Bowl titles.

Brady to attend Manning’s Hall of Fame induction

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reported that Brady would attend the enshrinement ceremony into the Pro Football Hall of Fame of his long-time rival, quarterback Peyton Manning. According to Stroud, Brady would fly to Canton, Ohio on the Buccaneers’ day off from training camp.

Since their first game against each other in 2001, Brady and Manning started one of the biggest rivalries in the NFL. In their 17 meetings, Brady is 11-6 against Manning, who retired after the 2015 season.