Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady turned 44 on Tuesday and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen has something special for the seven-time Super Bowl champion on social media. Per TMZ Sports, Gisele channeled her inner Frankie Valli as he penned a sweet message for Brady. On her social media account, Gisele posted a photo of Brady and her with the caption taken from Valli’s song “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.” Gisele started her sweet message with the opening line from the song "You’re just too good to be true” and she followed it with the rest of the opening verse.

The supermodel finished the post with “Happy Birthday love of my life! Thank you for sharing your life with me! Te amo @tombrady. Brady, for his part, replied to his wife Portuguese, saying "Te Amo Tanto meu Amo Da minha Vida." Per TMZ Sports’ translation, Brady told his wife "I love you so much, love of my life!"

Edelman greets Brady

Brady’s former New England Patriots teammate, wide receiver Julian Edelman, for his part, trolled his former quarterback on his Twitter account as he greeted him a happy birthday. Edelman, who recently retired after 12 years with the Patriots, posted an edited video of Brady throwing to a jugs machine where he pointed out how many times the quarterback has been left hanging on high-five attempts.

The former wide receiver accompanied it with the caption “Will someone give my friend @TomBrady a high five today? It’s his birthday. HBD bubs.”

Will someone give my friend @TomBrady a high five today? It’s his birthday. HBD bubs 🎂 pic.twitter.com/piYqxkZKQF — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) August 3, 2021

This was not the first time that Edelman made fun of Brady in one of his social media posts.

Recently, when Brady was announced as the cover of Madden 22 together with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Edelman pointed out on Twitter that an older Madden game did not include Brady’s name and photo but only indicated “QB No. 12” with a rating of 57. Despite his age, Brady plans to play until he’s 45 years old and the Buccaneers ensured that it happens by signing the quarterback to a four-year contract extension that is essentially a one-year deal.

Brady set to post more records at age 44

Per Kevin Patra of NFL.com, only four players in NFL history have attempted a pass at 44 or older, including Vinny Testaverde, Hall of Famer Warren Moon, Steve DeBerg, and Hall of Famer George Blanda. The four combined for a 1-4 win-loss mark and Brady is expected to break it when he plays his second season with the Buccaneers, whom he recently led to their first Super Bowl win since 2002 following a 31-9 demolition of the then-defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. Last season, Brady set some NFL records, including the oldest player to play and win a Super Bowl, oldest quarterback to start a playoff game, and oldest player to throw a touchdown pass in a postseason game.

Brady also became the oldest player to throw 40 touchdown passes in the regular season when he finished with the same number last season.