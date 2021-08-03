Who will win the Tokyo Olympics men's basketball gold is yet to be determined, but it looks like Team USA is right on track to reach the top. The men from America have booked their berth for the semi-finals of the men's basketball competition-beating world number two Spain with 95-81.

According to CNN, the team was aided by some power-packed performance from Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant and managed to stay on course to the top slot. Though the game was tied at 43-43 at half-time, the American lads turned the match around for themselves, tiding over some potential threat from Spanish point guard Ricky Rubio.

In the semi-finals, Team USA will clash with the winner of the Australia-Argentina quarterfinal.

Irie bags first-ever Olympic women's boxing medal for Japan

Meanwhile, host Japan had much to cheer about in the boxing ring when Sena Irie clinched featherweight gold, gifting her country its first-ever Olympic women's boxing medal.

A CNN report said that Irie beat Nesthy Petecio from the Philippines' by a unanimous 5-0 decision. Great Britain's Karriss Artingstall and Italy's Irma Testa won the bronze. With this boxing ring victory, Japan has 18 gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics, which is, in fact, its largest Summer Games haul.

Family affair for Belgium basketball team; begins with pain

Belgium's first-time arrival in the women's basketball at the Tokyo Olympics saw a mishap on the court when Kim Mestdagh fell to the ground in pain after having dealt with an errant blow to the throat.

The accident, according to Reuters, during the preliminary match was even more painful for Belgium's head coach Philip Mestdagh, who is also Kim's father. On the bench, teammate and Kim's sister Hanne couldn't control her emotions. It all turned into an affair so painful for the whole family.

While suffering excruciating pain, Kim managed to rise from the court on her own finally and stayed on the sidelines till the end of the match.

Belgium, however, lost to China 62-74, said the report.

Norway's Warholm sprints for gold in men's 400 meters hurdles

It was a disappointment for the US in the men's 400 meters hurdles final on the track. CNN has reported that Norway's Karsten Warholm sprinted to take the gold, scripting a world record of 45.94. American sprinter Rai Benjamin settled for silver with a 46.17.

Bruce Springsteen's daughter in Tokyo to compete

Meanwhile, Tokyo Olympics established a connection with legendary American singer Bruce Springsteen when Jessica Rae Springsteen arrived in Tokyo. According to Olympics.com, the iconic singer's 29-year-old daughter is in Tokyo to compete in an equestrian event. She will be seen riding her horse Don Juan Van de Donkhoeve in the equestrian individual showjumping qualifiers.

Cuba on top as men's canoe double 100 m gold sails its way

The men's canoe double 100 meters completion saw Cuba springing a surprise by beating strong contender China and Germany. The gold for Cuba came across as a sweet episode, as it beat Germany, who had been winners in five of the last seven Olympic games.

However, this time around, the tussle narrowed down to Cuba and China in the final 500 meters, which Cuba eventually won. Cuba's Serguey Torres Madrigal and Fernando Dayan Jorge Enriquez edged across the line to win by 0.2 seconds, said AP News.

This win for Cuba is it's first at the Olympics since 2000. Germany, the favorite to win, settled for bronze.