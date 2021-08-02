Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians lauded Tom Brady, for his toughness and longevity as the quarterback turns 44 on Aug. 3. “It’s amazing the fire that burns in him that makes him do this,” Arians said during his Monday’s press conference, per transcription of the YouTube video posted by the team on its official channel. “You know he knows nobody out there competing any harder than him so it’s awesome,” he added. It was recently revealed that Brady played most of last season with a torn MCL in his left knee. Earlier, Brady's teammates, including tight end Rob Gronkowski and wide receiver Scotty Miller, lauded the quarterback's toughness.

Arians said the team will throw Brady a bone and give him a day off on his birthday, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Jordan Whitehead lauds Brady's team

When asked for his thoughts about Brady turning 44 years old, safety Jordan Whitehead is amazed at how the quarterback can still perform at a high level. “That's the GOAT, man, that's the GOAT,” said Whitehead, per a tweet by Stroud. Whitehead also lauded Brady’s team, led by his trainer and business partner Alex Guerrero, for taking such great care of the quarterback’s body. Going up against Brady in practice, Whitehead said the quarterback obviously wants to be great and get better every day. In his first season in Tampa Bay, Brady did not show his age as he threw for a total of 50 touchdown passes and ran for four more as he led the Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl title since 2002 via a 31-9 rout of the then-defending champions Kansas City Chiefs.

Brady, Fitzgerald join forces on radio

They may not get a chance to play together but Brady and veteran wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald will team up on the airwaves. Per a report by Barry Wilner of the Boston Herald, the quarterback, and the star wide receiver will host a weekly SiriusXM Radio show entitled “Let’s Go!” where they will join Jim Gray in discussing what’s going on in the NFL.

The one-hour program will air every Monday starting Sept. 6 on SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio (channel 82). As the two best players to ever play the game, Steve Cohen, senior vice president of sports programming and podcasts for SiriusXM, said they are excited to have both Brady and Fitzgerald teaming up on their own SiriusXM show and have them talk directly to listeners.

While he did not have a chance to team up with Brady on the field, Fitzgerald said having the quarterback as his teammate, on radio, is as good as it gets.

Trask maximizing his reps

The Buccaneers took quarterback Kyle Trask in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft as a possible heir to Brady’s throne. But with Brady planning to play until he’s 45 years old, Trask has more time to learn the Buccaneers’ playbook and be around Brady, per Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com. Trask has no problem with that as he is determined to control what he can control and maximize his reps during practices. Trask is also looking forward to the Buccaneers’ three preseason games where he can see some playing time.