It's NFL draft day! A huge night for football fans everywhere. Eyes will be glued to the TV as the 2021 NFL Draft starts tonight, April 29. Here's what and when you can expect from the 7 rounds of this years draft, taking place in Cleveland, Ohio.

Round 1

Thursday, April 29 at 8PM ET is when round 1 of the 2021 NFL Draft begins. The Jacksonville Jaguars get to make the first selection this year. With new head coach Urban Meyer at the helm, Ohio State Buckeye and Jaguar fans will have all eyes on Meyer. If speculation is correct, Meyer and the Jaguars will be selecting Trevor Lawrence, QB from Clemson.

The Jags get another first round pick, securing a 25th round selection. The New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins also have 2 first round picks this year. In round 1, the Jets have pick number 2, after going 2-14 last season. They will also have pick number 23.

The San Francisco 49ers will be on the clock with pick number 3, likely taking a QB. Spot number 4 goes to the Atlanta Falcons, and this is their first top-five pick in over ten years. Picks 5, 6, and 7 go to the Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins, and Detroit Lions. The Carolina Panthers secured spot 8, followed by the Denver Broncos and Dallas Cowboys.

At 6-10 last season, the New York Giants have the 11th pick of the draft, Philadelphia Eagles pick number 12, and the Los Angeles Chargers with lucky number 13.

The Minnesota Vikings have their highest first round pick since 2015 at spot number 14, with the New England Patriots after them at pick 15, and the Arizona Cardinals at 16.

Selection number 17 goes to the 8-8 Las Vegas Raiders. Pick number 18 will be the second first round draft pick for the Miami Dolphins, and 19 goes to the Washington Football Team, who went 7-9 in the 2020 season.

Another 8-8 team, the Chicago Bears, will make their fist round pick at number 20, followed by the Indianapolis Colts at 21 and the Tennessee Titans at 22.

The New York Jets make their second selection of round 1 with pick number 23, followed by the the Pittsburgh Steelers. The last second selection of round 1 goes to Jacksonville at pick 25.

Baker Mayfield's Cleveland Browns, who went 11-5 last season, will be on the clock at pick number 26 with the 11-5 Baltimore Ravens at 27.

The last five picks of the first round draft go to the New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, and the 2021 Super Bowl Champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Rounds 2-3

Rounds 2 and 3 of the NFL Draft will begin on Friday, April 30 at 7PM ET. Picks 33-64 will make up round 2 and picks 65-105 for round 3.

Rounds 4-7

The final rounds of this years NFL Draft will air from Cleveland on Saturday, May 1 at 12PM ET.