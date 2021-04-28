In Super Bowl LV, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady tossed three touchdown passes as he led his team to a 31-9 win over signal-caller Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs for their first Super Bowl since 2002. On Wednesday, the 43-year-old Brady beat Mahomes anew, this time in merchandise sales during the 2019-2020 season, per a report by Joseph Zucker of Bleacher Sports. According to the NFL Players Association (NFLPA), Brady regained the No. 1 spot when it comes to sales list, including those sold officially licensed NFL-player merchandise through the preseason via 75 NFLPA online and traditional retail licensees, including Fanatics, Outerstuff, Nike, Fathead, Funko, and Wincraft among others.

The NFLPA said Brady is the only player to lead the union's quarterly top 50 players sales list seven different times, including twice as year-end retail king. Since the list began in 2014, Brady made it to the top three 16 times and he has never ranked outside of the top nine. Interest in Brady’s merchandise spiked after he signed a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Buccaneers last season, with his jerseys selling like hotcakes on Fanatics, where he set a new record per the NFLPA.

8 quarterbacks make list

According to the NFLPA, its licensed products include video games, men’s, women’s and youth game jerseys, T-shirts and hoodies, backpacks, wall decals, pennants, collectible figurines, matted and framed photos, bobbleheads, plush, drinkware, and pet products, among others.

Comprising the top 10 are Mahomes, quarterback Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins, quarterback Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers, quarterback Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals, quarterback Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks, tight end George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers, quarterback Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills and running back Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys.

In 2019, Mahomes overtook Brady as the top merchandise seller after he led the Chiefs to a Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers. Just recently, Brady also broke Mahomes’ record price for a rookie card of $861,000 when his 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Rookie Ticket card was sold for $1.32 million.

Bucs re-sign Antonio Brown

According to Jenna Laine of ESPN, wide receiver Antonio Brown will be rejoining the Buccaneers as they go for back-to-back Super Bowl titles as he is set to sign a one-year deal. Laine said Brown’s new deal could be worth up to $6.25 million, with guaranteed money of $3.1 million and a signing bonus of $2 million. The Buccaneers restructured the contract of tight end Cameron Brate to make room for Brown’s deal. The move cleared $4.69 million in cap space for 2021, allowing the Buccaneers to sign Brown.