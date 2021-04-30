The 2021 NFL Draft-A-Thon was aimed to raise funds for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic recovery. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and close friend Julian Edelman, his former New England Patriots teammate, reunited online. During a portion of the show, Edelman’s retirement was discussed after Hall of Famer Deion Sanders raised the possibility of giving the former wide receiver a shot at winning another Super Bowl title with the Buccaneers. “I cannot believe that he let his guy retire without taking a shot at him to come to Tampa,” said Sanders, referring to a possible reunion between Brady and Edelman with the Buccaneers.

“We know Julian didn’t retire, let’s be honest. He’s just too scared to tell Bill he wanted to come to Tampa,” Brady said, adding, “I’ve been there,” per transcription of the video posted by NFL.com.

Last season, Brady left the Patriots after 20 seasons in New England and signed a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Buccaneers. When Brady signed, he lured tight end Rob Gronkowski to come out of retirement and join him in Tampa. Their decision paid dividends as they helped the team win their first Super Bowl title in 2002.

During the show, comedian and actor Kevin Hart asked Edelman if his possible shift to the Buccaneers could be a marketing ploy that could lead to a product commercial. Just recently, Brady and Gronkowski made a commercial for a telephone company before Super Bowl LV.

Edelman, for his part, said he’s currently enjoying retirement before he makes his next career move. During their 11-year partnership with the Patriots, Brady and Edelman won three Super Bowl titles.

Brady makes fun of his shirtless combine picture anew

Brady’s shirtless combine picture in 2000 has been a media staple for years before every NFL Draft when they highlight the quarterback’s journey from a 199th overall pick to a seven-time Super Bowl champion, per Daniel Canova of Fox News.

Hours before the 2021 NFL Draft, Brady tweeted about his classic shirtless picture, which prompted then San Francisco 49ers head coach Steve Mariucci to describe Brady as a “tall, gangly kid, looked like he’d never seen a weight room” back in 2000.

Annual “Post Tom’s Shirtless Combine Photo on Twitter” Day. My favorite 🙄🙄 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 29, 2021

Instead of drafting Brady, Mariucci decided to use their 65th overall pick to take Hofstra athletic signal-caller Giovanni Carmazzi in the third round.

The decision backfired as Carmazzi never played in a regular-season game for the 49ers.

Brady greets former girlfriend Bridget Moynahan ‘happy birthday’

Showing that it’s all well between him and his former girlfriend, actress Bridget Moynahan, Brady greeted her a happy birthday on his Instagram account when she turned 50 years old on Wednesday, per Nate Day of Yahoo Sports.

Brady and Moynahan dated from 2004 to 2006 before they broke up. Shortly after Brady started dating supermodel and now his current wife Gisele Bundchen, Moynahan discovered that she’s pregnant with the quarterback child. Moynahan is now married to businessman Andrew Frankel.