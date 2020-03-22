Kenny Rogers passed away of natural causes on March 20, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Wanda, and five children. Rogers was in his home under hospice care when he died, and his family was with him. Rogers was on his fifth marriage at the time of his death, and two of the children, twins Justin and Jordan, were with Wanda. The twin boys, born in July of 2004, are 15-years-old.

Rogers was a huge presence in the Country Music world. As a five-time CMA Award winner, he was always a welcome and expected face at awards shows.

Since 1977, he has won well over 30 awards including Grammy and American Music Awards. In 2013, he was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Tributes pour in

Many celebrities are posting tributes to the country music crooner. One of the most heartfelt was from singer Dolly Parton. Parton took to social media to announce her heart was broken, after hearing about Rogers' death. The two singers paired up in 1982 for the duet "Islands in the Stream." The song won them an Academy of Country Music Award for Single Record of the Year, and an American Music Award for Favorite Country Single.

The pair got back together for another duet titled "You Can't Make Old Friends." This was released in 2013 and didn't see as much success as their first duet, although the song was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

October 25, 2017, was the last time that Rogers and Parton performed together. It was in Nashville and happened to also be Kenny's final show of his career.

He had tour dates scheduled for 2018, but after a series of health challenges, his doctors advised him to cancel all remaining concerts.

More than a musician

Not only a musician, but Kenny Rodgers also used his creative mind in several other artistic outlets. He was a photographer, an author, an actor and an entrepreneur. He appeared in several films and had roles on numerous television shows. As far as writing goes, he published some books of his photography, wrote a novel in 2002 and a memoir in 2012.

Charitable work was something that Rogers eagerly took on. He opened the Kenny Rogers Children's Center to improve the quality of life for children with special needs and developmental delays. The center provides a wide array of services including Occupational therapy, Speech therapy, and Physical therapy for children with Down Syndrome, Autism, Cerebral Palsy, Muscular Dystrophy, and several other developmental delays.

The family of Kenny Rogers is planning a private, intimate service in the next week or so. A public memorial will be planned at a later date, likely not until summer after things become resolved with COVID-19.