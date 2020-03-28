After testing positive for COVID-19, power couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson spent the past two weeks in quarantine in Australia. Today, the two were seen driving around together in Los Angeles shortly after their plane landed from Australia. With stay-at-home orders in effect for Los Angeles County, the couple was likely heading back to their home that they have been far too long away from.

First celebrities known to have COVID-19

On March 11, Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks posted on his social media account that he and his wife Rita Wilson were tested for the Coronavirus and both found to be positive.

Hanks said they were feeling tired and achy, and had slight fevers. Once confirmed positive, they stayed in a hospital in Queensland until March 17. From there, they were put into isolation at a home in the area.

The couple were both very candid about their condition and used social media to share some fun and creative ways they were passing their time in quarantine. Hanks said he and Rita played a lot of Gin Rummy and Hanks learned how to spread his Vegemite just right.

Even better, Wilson posted her number on social media and asked followers to text her song ideas for her quarantine playlist, which she called her "Quarantunes" playlist.

A week ago, Wilson posted a video of herself rapping to Naughty by Nature's "Hip Hop Hooray." The video received close to three lakh likes and included comments from Jennifer Aniston, Kim Kardashian, Julia Roberts, Reese Witherspoon, and many more.

Down Under

Hanks and Wilson were Down Under working on a movie project that's being directed by Baz Luhrmann. The film, "Elvis," is a biographical film about Elvis Presley.

In it, Hanks plays Tom Parker, Presley's manager of 22 years. Tom Parker managed Elvis from 1955 until the singer's untimely death in 1977.

In the upcoming movie, the role of Elvis is being played by 28-year-old actor and singer Austin Butler. This will be Butler's first starring role in a movie of this magnitude. Butler is best known for his role on the television series "Switched at Birth." He has also had a lot of screen time on some Nickelodeon and CW television series.

Movies that Austin Butler has appeared in include "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" and "Aliens in the Attic."

The film "Elvis" is in pre-production and was originally scheduled to be released in October of 2021. With the Coronavirus rapidly spreading all over the world, the production of "Elvis" has been halted and will not proceed as originally scheduled. According to the cast and crew, the movie will continue production as soon as things get back to normal.