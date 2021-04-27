Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has a funny reaction to Bleacher Report’s Instagram post regarding sons of former NFL players who will be available in Thursday’s 2021 NFL Draft. These include cornerback Asante Samuel Jr., defensive tackle Lorenzo Neal Jr., cornerback Patrick Surtain II, and cornerback Jaycee Horn. Samuel Jr. is the son of former New England Patriots cornerback Asante Samuel Jr., who was Brady’s teammate from 2003 to 2007. Neal Jr. is the son of Lorenzo Neal, who played fullback in the NFL for 16 years with the New Orleans Saints, New York Jets, Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans, Cincinnati Bengals, San Diego Chargers, Baltimore Ravens, and the then-Oakland Raiders from 1993 to 2009.

Surtain Jr. is the son of Patrick Surtain Sr., who played 11 seasons in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs from 1998 to 2008. Jaycee Horn is the son of Joe Horn, who played with the Chiefs, Saints, and the Atlanta Falcons from 1996 to 2007.

The caption of Bleacher Report’s post on Instagram carried the caption “Feel old yet?” to which Brady replied “Nope” and accompanied it with a laughing crying emoji and three 100 percent emojis. Aside from Samuel, Brady, who was drafted 199th overall by the Patriots in 2000, probably had the chance to play against Surtain Sr., Horn and Neal. While those players are already retired, the 43-year-old Brady continues to perform at a high level and even led the Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl title since 2002.

Brady will also have a chance to fulfill his aim of playing until he’s 45 years old after signing a one-year contract extension with the Buccaneers recently.

QB thinks Brady is the greatest athlete of all time

While many think Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time, former Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond, who is among those available in the 2021 NFL Draft, believes that the Buccaneers quarterback is more than that.

During an interview with Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Mond declared that Brady is the greatest athlete to ever play sports. “I think -- I don’t know necessarily how this statement will go, but I think Tom Brady’s the best athlete of all time,” Mond told Florio, per CBS Sports. Mond said he chose Brady over Michael Jordan or LeBron James because of his ability to get 10 other guys on the same page on two different teams.

“It’s truly amazing to see what he’s been amazing to do,” said Mond, who was referring to Brady’s six Super Bowl rings with the Patriots and his first with the Buccaneers.

Bucs exercise fifth-year option on Vita Vea

According to Luke Easterling of USA Today, the Buccaneers have picked up the fifth-year option on the contract of star defensive lineman Vita Vea, meaning he will keep him for an extra season. Vea, the 12th overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, missed much of the 2020 season after suffering a fractured ankle but he returned in the postseason, helping the Buccaneers beat the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game and the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.