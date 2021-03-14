Veteran quarterback Tom Brady recently signed a one-year contract extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, thus fulfilling his dream of playing in the NFL until he’s 45 years old. Brady’s wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, expressed her full support behind the quarterback’s decision to continue playing. But there were some doubts on Gisele’s true feelings as Brady told earlier on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" that his wife wanted him to retire after the Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-9, in Super Bowl LV. Brady revealed that Gisele approached her moments after the game and asked him “what more do you have to prove?" The quarterback said he gave his wife a big hug and changed the topic of their conversation to deflect talking about his retirement from football.

Gisele and kids happy for Brady

According to Erin Silvia, Russ Weakland, and Sarah Jones of Hollywood Life, Gisele is indeed very happy about her husband signing a new deal until the 2022 season. Per a website’s source, Gisele is 1,000 percent in for Brady to continue playing because the supermodel knows football makes him very happy, adding that the quarterback feels alive and feels worthy on the football field. “It makes Gisele and his family happy when he is happy,” the source said.

Brady gives enough time for family

The source added that Brady, despite his busy football schedule, always ensures that his family is close-knit by giving his wife and kids enough time. Brady and Gisele have been married for 12 years now and they have two kids -- Benjamin, 11, and Vivian, 8.

Brady has a 13-year-old son, Jack, from his previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan. Gisele, for her part, has also supported her husband during games and other NFL events, but she doesn’t get involved with other players’ wives and girlfriends, except for Camille Kostek, the girlfriend of tight end Rob Gronkowski. Another source said Gisele has her hands full in taking care of their kids while Brady is focused on football.

Ex-Patriot shares great story about Brady

Before Brady agreed to sign a one-year extension, the Buccaneers are in a bind as they have no salary cap room to sign their key players who will turn free agents. But Brady, like he’s always done several times during his 20-year stint with the New England Patriots, agreed to rework his deal. Several days ago, Brady signed a four-year extension that is essentially a one-year deal because of the three voidable years.

The new deal gave the Buccaneers an additional $19 million in cap space.

Per a story by Steve DelVecchio of Larry Brown Sports, Scott Pioli, a former Patriots executive working on player personnel, recalled the negotiation for Brady’s first contract extension in 2008. Pioli told CBS that Brady, at one point during the negotiation, said “when is enough, enough?” Pioli added that while Brady also wanted to get paid, he said the quarterback “he was never a pig when it came to the table." “Winning championships is just as important as getting paid,” Pioli said of Brady, who won six Super Bowl titles with the Patriots.